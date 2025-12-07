Red Sox Projected To Land 5-Time All-Star Slugger During Winter Meetings

The holiday season is just beginning, but Sunday has a Christmas morning feel to it across Major League Baseball.

This year, Orlando is playing host to the MLB Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday night and run through Wednesday night. And the Boston Red Sox, much like last year, seem to be in position to light some fireworks.

Having made two trades already to land starting pitchers, the Red Sox's top agenda item by far is landing at least one big bat. That could entail re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman, but after a season where no one hit more than 25 homers, what they really need is a true power hitter.

Red Sox predicted to snare Pete Alonso

On Sunday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that the Red Sox would acquire five-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, who has spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets, during the Winter Meetings.

"Signing Alonso and re-signing Alex Bregman is probably asking too much. But at least at third base, there are other quality options out there," wrote Miller. "(The Red Sox) could give Alonso something like four years, $110 (million) and then target either Kazuma Okamoto or Eugenio Suárez for a good deal less than what Bregman would cost."

"And if they do want Alonso, they'd better move quickly. Because if he signs elsewhere, the next-best option among free agents is either Luis Arraez or Ryan O'Hearn, which (all due respect to those guys) is a colossal drop."

It does seem realistic that the Red Sox might have to choose between going all-in on Bregman or Alonso at some point this week. The ironic part of Miller's sentiment is that Okamoto and Suárez might both be candidates to play first base at some point in the near future as well.

If they go with Bregman, they're probably going to field a better infield. If it's Alonso, they'll greatly raise the ceiling of the club's overall power output.

It's frankly not an easy call, but within the next few days, that call may very well get made.

