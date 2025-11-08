Red Sox Release Two-Time All-Star With Retirement Still Unconfirmed
The catching position was a source of uncertainty for the Boston Red Sox at various points this season, and many will recall that at one point, they signed a two-time All-Star as a potential solution.
Yasmani Grandal came to the Red Sox on a minor-league deal signed on Apr. 13, five days after Connor Wong went on the injured list with a broken pinky. Grandal then played 23 games for Triple-A Worcester, posting a very respectable .769 OPS.
But all the while, Carlos Narváez was establishing himself as the starter in the majors, and Wong returned relatively quickly from his injury. That led Grandal to step away from the Worcester Red Sox in early June, when whispers of his planned retirement first began to circle.
Grandal released, still yet to retire
After spending the rest of the season on the restricted list, the Red Sox took care of official business this week with regards to Grandal's contract, releasing him on Thursday.
It could very well be that Grandal considers himself retired and is just waiting to file his paperwork, but one never knows if a few months away from the game may have created an itch to see if there's still something left in the tank.
When Grandal left the Red Sox organization, WooSox manager Chad Tracy told reporters that Grandal said "it's time to be dad," per Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
A 13-year major league veteran with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates, Grandal racked up 194 home runs and 20.2 wins above replacement. He was an All-Star in 2015 for the Dodgers and 2019 for the Brewers.
Though he still put together solid offensive stats for the Pirates a year ago, Grandal's defense had regressed in his mid-thirties, and Saturday was his 37th birthday, so it's unlikely that trend will reverse.
Though his Red Sox career won't be remembered by many, Grandal had an excellent career on the whole, assuming this is the end.
More MLB: Former Red Sox Top Prospect Hits Free Agency Without Making MLB Debut