Red Sox’s Alex Cora on Red-Hot Wilyer Abreu: 'This is Sustainable'

The biggest talking point around the Boston Red Sox's offense heading into the 2026 season was that it potentially lacked power.

Boston has played three games so far this season and has three homers as a team to show for it. That has the Red Sox tied for 15th in the league, so right in the middle of the pack. The season is still very young and the Red Sox arguably have plenty of power potential and it starts with Wilyer Abreu.

The young slugger looked like he could be on pace to top 30 homers in 2025, but then got hurt. He finished the season with 22 homers in 115 games played. Entering the season, Abreu was already tabbed as the guy who could lead the club in homers in 2026, along with Roman Anthony, of course. So far this season, Abreu has lived up to the hype. He has played in all three games and has two of Boston's three homers and is slashing .462/.462/1.077 with four RBIs and two doubles. Abreu is 6-for-13 and four of those base hits have been for extra bases. That's electric and just what Boston needs.

Three games obviously are a small sample size, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora did note that he thinks Abreu's hot streak is "sustainable," as transcribed by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

The Red Sox slugger is red-hot right now

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a double in the seventh inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think this is sustainable,” Cora said, as transcribed by McCaffrey. “He has a good knowledge of his swing and what the opposition is trying to do. We just got to keep getting him more at-bats, especially against lefties, and see where you take us.”

When it comes to Abreu, it's important to note that this hot streak isn't necessarily out of nowhere. He was a superstar for Team Venezuela en route to the team's World Baseball Classic championship. Abreu played in seven games for Team Venezuela and hit two homers and drove in seven runs. So, he has four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 10 meaningful baseball games (3 MLB regular season, 7 WBC).

Abreu came into camp in phenomenal shape and has lived up to the hype so far. He already is the best defensive right fielder in the American League. Back-to-back Gold Glove Awards prove that fact. If this is the type of offensive production Boston is going to get from him, that's All-Star-level. The concern about power in the lineup arguably has been overblown. If Abreu can be a guy who flirts with 30 homers or more, that's just going to help put that narrative to rest.