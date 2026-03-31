Red Sox's Johan Oviedo Makes Alarming Admission on Rough Boston Debut

Two newcomers who were supposed to play big roles in improving the Boston Red Sox rotation this year had rough debuts on Monday night.

Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Ranger Suárez gave up two towering home runs and didn't make it through the fifth inning. Johan Oviedo pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and gave up a pair of home runs as well, and the most alarming part of his outing wasn't the box score.

Oviedo's average four-seam fastball velocity on Monday was 93.0 mph, which was 2.4 mph slower than his average during the regular season last year. It's a dip that seemingly occurred between his second-to-last and last starts of spring training, and no one has any idea why.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Oviedo perplexed by velocity dip

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After the Red Sox were blown out by an 8-1 score at Daikin Park, Oviedo shared that he couldn't put his finger on the issue, but also didn't try to hide the fact that missing that much fastball velocity was a genuine concern.

“I’m surprised like probably everyone else,” Oviedo said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “My body felt good. Just gotta look back to see what we’re missing, especially with the velo.”

Rightfully, Oviedo pledged not to "freak out" about his woes after just one game in a Red Sox uniform, and that's particularly fair because he was coming out of the bullpen to make his team debut, in the middle of an inning to boot.

But the Red Sox also need to find a fix relatively quickly. Oviedo offered up something in the way of mechanics and rhythm, which would obviously be preferable to some sort of physical hindrance.

“Maybe better and smoother mechanics,” Oviedo said, per Smith. “I mean my body feels good. It’s not like I feel sore or anything like it. So you just gotta keep working to figure out what the issue is.”

Because the Red Sox called up Connelly Early to take what would have been Oviedo's spot in the rotation, it's not entirely clear when the latter's next outing might be. But he's also got Triple-A hurlers breathing down his neck if he can't perform, so every outing is a big one until further notice.