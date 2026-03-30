Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Facing Enormous 2026 Expectations

The Boston Red Sox have a superstar on their hands and the expectations for him are through the roof.

That is, of course, in reference to young outfielder Roman Anthony. The 21-year-old has three games under his belt so far this season and has slashed .308/.438/.308 with a .745 OPS. Anthony has gone 4-for-13 so far on the season with one RBI, three walks and one run scored. The power numbers aren't explosive yet, but they will come. Three games are a small sample size, but the early returns have been good and the advanced metrics paint the picture of a superstar in this league. Not a future superstar, but someone who fits that description right now.

While this is the case, it's still going to be hard to live up to the lofty expectations for him at just 21 years old. Anthony isn't just looked at as a talented player, but someone who can be among the very best players in the league overall in 2026. For example, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter shared a bold prediction that Anthony will finish in the top three in the American League Most Valuable Player Award voting.

The Red Sox outfielder looks like a superstar in this league

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States left fielder Roman Anthony (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Roman Anthony Finishes Top 3 in AL MVP Voting," Reuter wrote. "For one last time before we shift focus to 2026, it's worth repeating that the Boston Red Sox were 44-27 (.620) in the 71 games that Roman Anthony played last season, compared to 45-46 (.494) without him. That's what MVP-caliber impact looks like. Still only 21 years old, Anthony immediately delivered on his No. 1 prospect status when he debuted last season, posting a 140 OPS+ and 3.1 WAR while showcasing elite plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills. ...

"The Red Sox finished 89-73 a year ago and have significantly improved this offseason. Assuming they are in the thick of the AL East race, Anthony could be equally entrenched in the AL MVP race."

This isn't the first time a prediction like this has come out. The Athletic's Eno Sarris took it a step forward and has predicted that Anthony will win the award. At the end of the day, the expectations are perhaps too much to put on a 21-year-old, despite how good he actually is. Talent-wise, Anthony absolutely looks like one of the best players in the American League. But, again, he's 21 years old. If he stays healthy, he's just going to keep getting better. One thing that is true is if he actually can be an MVP contender this year, imagine what he's going to look like in a few years? The expectations arguably are a bit too high right now, but he does have the talent to live up to the hype.