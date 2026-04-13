Red Sox Truths and Lies: What's Real and Fake After 6-9 Start

The Boston Red Sox have an opportunity to gain some ground back right now.

Boston has won four of its last five games and will begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. The Red Sox are just two games behind the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East, despite a 6-9 record. The Toronto Blue Jays are tied with Boston at 6-9.

The Yankees have lost five straight games and the Blue Jays have lost two straight games. The Red Sox and Orioles have both won two straight games and the Orioles are leading the division with three straight wins. The Red Sox started the season off slowly, but have started to flip the script, including 16 total runs over the last two games.

Boston is going to be just fine. Here are truths and lies from the season to this point after 15 games.

TRUTH

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with first base coach José David Flores (58) after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Willson Contreras And Sonny Gray's Early Season Success

Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have been exactly what the Red Sox have needed. Contreras is a big-time right-handed bat hitting over .300 with three homers and 11 RBIs. Gray has a 2.76 ERA in three starts to go along with a 2-0 record. The Red Sox acquired Contreras and Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals and both are playing at an All-Star level.

Wilyer Abreu Has Arrived

Wilyer Abreu has been great over the last few years for Boston, specifically on defense. He's slashing .339/.381/.593 with three homers and nine RBIs, while still playing elite defense. Last year, he had 22 homers for Boston. This year, he showed have many more up his sleeve.

LIES

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ranger Suárez First Two Starts Of The Season

Ranger Suárez was a massive pickup for the club. Suárez has a 5.02 ERA across three starts this season. His first two were a struggle. He allowed eight earned runs across 8 1/3 innings pitched. That's not the version of Suárez Boston was looking for. His third start was. He pitched six shutout innings against the Cardinals. That's the guy Boston signed. The first two starts were him warming up. That third start is what Boston will mainly get this season.

Greg Weissert's Performance

Another hurler whose numbers haven't been as expected to kick off the season. He has a 6.14 ERA in eight appearances on the season. Don't read too much into the numbers. He has three straight scoreless outings under his belt and hasn't allowed a run in five of his last six outings.