Red Sox Truths and Lies: What's Real and Fake After 6-9 Start
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox have an opportunity to gain some ground back right now.
Boston has won four of its last five games and will begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. The Red Sox are just two games behind the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East, despite a 6-9 record. The Toronto Blue Jays are tied with Boston at 6-9.
The Yankees have lost five straight games and the Blue Jays have lost two straight games. The Red Sox and Orioles have both won two straight games and the Orioles are leading the division with three straight wins. The Red Sox started the season off slowly, but have started to flip the script, including 16 total runs over the last two games.
Boston is going to be just fine. Here are truths and lies from the season to this point after 15 games.
TRUTH
Willson Contreras And Sonny Gray's Early Season Success
Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have been exactly what the Red Sox have needed. Contreras is a big-time right-handed bat hitting over .300 with three homers and 11 RBIs. Gray has a 2.76 ERA in three starts to go along with a 2-0 record. The Red Sox acquired Contreras and Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals and both are playing at an All-Star level.
Wilyer Abreu Has Arrived
Wilyer Abreu has been great over the last few years for Boston, specifically on defense. He's slashing .339/.381/.593 with three homers and nine RBIs, while still playing elite defense. Last year, he had 22 homers for Boston. This year, he showed have many more up his sleeve.
LIES
Ranger Suárez First Two Starts Of The Season
Ranger Suárez was a massive pickup for the club. Suárez has a 5.02 ERA across three starts this season. His first two were a struggle. He allowed eight earned runs across 8 1/3 innings pitched. That's not the version of Suárez Boston was looking for. His third start was. He pitched six shutout innings against the Cardinals. That's the guy Boston signed. The first two starts were him warming up. That third start is what Boston will mainly get this season.
Greg Weissert's Performance
Another hurler whose numbers haven't been as expected to kick off the season. He has a 6.14 ERA in eight appearances on the season. Don't read too much into the numbers. He has three straight scoreless outings under his belt and hasn't allowed a run in five of his last six outings.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy