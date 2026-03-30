Red Sox Truths and Lies: What's Real and What's Fake 3 Games Into Season
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There are a lot more games to play, but we can still react (and hopefully not overreact) to the first three we saw from the Boston Red Sox this weekend.
In losing two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds, both by just one run, the Red Sox demonstrated that they have a winning formula, but also a lot of potential pitfalls. It was a series that felt a lot like last year's early-season malaise, and the Red Sox would do well to stamp out a lot of their bad habits quickly.
But given that we have so much more baseball still to play, how can one decipher what truly mattered from that series? These are the things we think truly mattered, versus the ones that were small-sample theater.
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Real: Wilyer Abreu is a stud
If fans didn't know this one by now, there's not much we can do to help them. But if Abreu plays 150 games this season, he's going to hit a minimum of 30 home runs, and maybe closer to 40. That, plus Gold Glove defense in right field, would make him a truly elite ballplayer.
Fake: Sonny Gray is a dud
Gray turned in a true stinker in his Red Sox debut, aided by one of the worst defensive plays from a pitcher you'll ever see. He wasn't efficient, he gave up some loud contact, and his stuff wasn't jumping off the page.
But when it's a 36-year-old three-time All-Star pitcher we're talking about, we've got to at least provide two or three starts as a grace period.
Real: We should worry about hitting with RISP
The Red Sox went 5-for-29 with runners in scoring position this series. That was an unfortunate callback to one of their biggest offensive pain points from last season, and we also know that they'll need to get timely hits throughout this year if they aren't going to have too many power bats.
Fake: We should worry about bullpen
If you want to change the word "bullpen" to "Greg Weissert," that's a different can of worms. But Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock looked how the Red Sox would have wanted them to in this series, and Boston also got a nice lift in game two from Ryan Watson.
Real: Outfield logjam will cause headaches
It's just going to be an annoying storyline to think about every game as long as all five guys --Abreu, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and Ceddanne Rafaela -- are healthy. And if someone messes up late in a game, as Duran did on Sunday, the fan base will jump down his throat, plus maybe Craig Breslow's as well for not trading someone away sooner.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com