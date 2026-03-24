Red Sox Won't Take Long to Promote These 3 Triple-A Outliers

The Boston Red Sox can only bring 26 players to Cincinnati with them this week, but we're already on the lookout for others who will soon join the fun.

Every season, a handful of players head to Triple-A to open the year thinking they got gypped. The Red Sox might have more than a handful this year, and at least a few of them have legitimate gripes. There are some true outliers in the group heading to Worcester for the Friday minor-league opener.

So in recognition of those players, we'll look today at the most obvious WooSox opening day roster members who won't last long down there, and will make an impact on the major league club at some point early in the season as long as they meet expectations.

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Nate Eaton

Mar 7, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Great Britain third baseman Nate Eaton (18) hits a single against the United States during the third inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nothing Eaton has done since he signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox last year warranted him being sent back to Triple-A. It just so happened that the team had only three healthy outfielders at the end of the regular season last year, and right now, they have five.

The entire baseball world saw Eaton homer off Tarik Skubal at the World Baseball Classic, and we saw him torment lesser lefties all September long. As soon as a need arises in the outfield or at third base, Eaton will be there to answer the bell.

Zack Kelly

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly (76) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kelly's stuff is electric when it's on, and erratic when it's not. Still, he ended the year in the Red Sox's good graces and would have probably made the team if Boston hadn't felt the need to carry a sixth starter as a long man due to Ranger Suárez and Brayan Bello's irregular ramp-up.

Tommy Kahnle

Oct 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

We might see Kahnle first out of the three, as indications were that he would have had a very good chance to make the opening day roster if he'd signed, say, a week earlier. As it is, the Red Sox are sending a guy they've had their eye on for a long time to Worcester just to make sure he's ready to return to the bright lights.

There will almost certainly be others, too. Nick Sogard's 30 games at the end of the regular season are becoming a tradition, Kristian Campbell is still a big part of the story, and the stream of pitchers never ends. Tyler Samaniego, Kyle Keller, and Tayron Guerrero are names to watch there.