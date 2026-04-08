Sonny Gray Reveals What Kept Him in Red Sox’s Win vs. Brewers

When the sixth inning came to an end on Wednesday between the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, it seemed like Sonny Gray's day was done.

The veteran righty had six scoreless innings under his belt and gave Boston a second straight phenomenal outing. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shook Gray's hand when he was coming into the dugout and it seemed like he was done and Greg Weissert likely was going to be coming in. But that's not exactly what happened.

From the broadcast, you could see Gray talking to Cora and all of a sudden, he came back to begin the seventh inning.

How Sonny Gray Stayed In Wednesday's Game

Apr 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Here's the moment from earlier in the game when Sonny Gray seemed to talk Alex Cora into giving him another inning.



Just what you want to see from one of the veterans helping lead this rotation. pic.twitter.com/MFE3vpXjxR — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 8, 2026

After the game, Gray revealed what he said to get back out there in the seventh inning.

"Yeah, I just said that I have another zero in me if you need it," Gray said to the media after Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. "I didn't know where our bullpen really stood or where we were at. I just said I have another zero if you need it. He said, 'Are you sure?' and I said 'Yes.' So, we just moved forward and then in the seventh, he made the decision I faced the first two and then I came out. And you know [Greg Weissert] came in and shut it down, right. That was a huge pitch in the 3-2 count. It was a great challenge by [Carlos Narváez] to just stay locked in at the moment. ... Greg came in and did a great job."

Gray walked Gary Sánchez to kick off the seventh inning but then got Luis Rengifo to ground into a fielder's choice with Sánchez getting forced out at second base. Then, the Red Sox did turn to Weissert and he closed the door.

Overall, Gray finished his day with 6 1/3 shutout innings of work under his belt while allowing just three base hits. Gray struck out two Brewers and also walked two. In the process, Gray lowered his ERA on the season to 2.76 through three starts. The veteran hurler has been everything the club could've hoped for so far this season after acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. Boston has been struggling so far this season, but now has won two games in a row for the first time on the season and Gray is a massive reason why.