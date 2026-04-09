Tyler Samaniego Makes 49-Year Red Sox History In Just One Outing

The Boston Red Sox got a bit of obscure history on Wednesday at Fenway Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before the game, the Red Sox unfortunately announced that Justin Slaten was being placed on the Injured List. That's a tough hit for the Red Sox's bullpen, but they responded by calling up Tyler Samaniego, who was acquired in the Johan Oviedo trade this past offseason.

Samaniego had never pitched in a big league game before. He made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday and it didn't take him long to make team history.

He became the first member of the club to record his first three outs of his big league career by way of the strikeout since Don Aase in 1977, per ESPN.

The Red Sox hurler had a big day

MLB Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Samaniego | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Tyler Samaniego is the first Red Sox player to record a strikeout as each of his first three outs in his MLB debut," ESPN shared. "Last time that happened? Don Aase in 1977."

Samaniego got the eighth inning against one of the best teams in baseball and struck out Sal Frelick, Christian Yelich and Luis Matos. You can't really ask for much more out of a guy in their big league debut.

Samaniego seemingly was a throw-in this past offseason in the Oviedo deal but he has now made the same amount of appearances in the big leagues for Boston as the tall flamethrower who is currently on the Injured List. Samaniego impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora throughout Spring Training and seemed to have a good shot at making the club out of camp. But Danny Coulombe signed with the Red Sox late in camp and added a veteran lefty into the mix. Coulombe has been good so far for Boston with a 2.70 ERA in five outings. Now, the Red Sox will have both lefties in the bullpen, at least for the foreseeable future.

The bullpen is always going to see a lot of turnover. That's already been the case for Boston this season and there is another veteran down in Triple-A working his way to the big leagues in Tommy Kahnle. This is all true, but rather than thinking ahead for one second, let's appreciate what Samaniego did on Wednesday. He stepped up after getting promoted in place of Slaten. He showed right away that he can go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the game. That's certainly a good first audition in the majors.