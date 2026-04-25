Brayan Bello's Season Takes Historically Bad Turn for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had another tough night on Friday, to say the least.

After losing three straight against the New York Yankees, Boston kicked off a three-game series against another American League East rival in the Baltimore Orioles. Unfortunately for Boston, the game was seemingly over shortly after it began.

Brayan Bello took the hill for Boston and only was able to pitch 3 1/3 innings in a 10-3 loss. Bello allowed 13 base hits, eight earned runs, and five total homers. Simply put, the Orioles were making loud contact early and often. Baltimore scored four runs in the first inning, one run in the second inning, one run in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning. They took a break in the sixth inning, but came back with their final run of the night in the seventh inning.

Another Tough Night For Boston

Apr 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Recently, we saw Garrett Crochet have the worst start in his Major League Baseball career. Now, we've likely seen the worst start of Bello's career early in the 2026 season as well. So much so that Bello actually became the first Boston pitcher since 1936 to allow 13 hits in less than four innings since 1936, as shared by popular X account, "Talkin' Baseball."

"Brayan Bello becomes the first Red Sox pitcher to allow 13 hits in less than four innings since 1936. His eight earned runs in 3.1 innings vs. Baltimore tonight bring his ERA to 9.00 in five starts on the year."

Brayan Bello becomes the first Red Sox pitcher to allow 13 hits in less than four innings since 1936



His eight earned runs in 3.1 innings vs. Baltimore tonight bring his ERA to 9.00 in five starts on the year pic.twitter.com/rRyvOi4Zre — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2026

With the loss, the Red Sox are 9-17 on the season. The Toronto Blue Jays are the closest team to Boston in the American League East standings at 10-15. The Orioles are now in third place in the division at 13-13. It's not as if the Orioles have been significantly better than Boston on the season so far, but the Red Sox were overmatched on Friday.

On the bright side, it is early. It's not even May yet. Boston does have plenty of time to turn things around, but it also needs to show signs of life.

It's easy to say there is a lot of time left in the season, but Boston also is now riding a four-game losing streak and is 3-7 over its last 10 games. There is plenty of time left to turn things around, but the Red Sox need to take advantage of this.