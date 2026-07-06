Red Sox 'Concerned' After Losing Ranger Suárez Early vs. Angels

Fortunately, the All-Star break is coming up quickly because the Boston Red Sox need a few days off because injuries are piling up.

Last week, the Red Sox lost starter Connelly Early to the Injured List with what the club called "posterior elbow inflammation." At the time, the Red Sox made it sound like there wasn't a lot of concern. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy specifically said it was "good news." Then, it was reported on Sunday that Early is going to go for a second opinion with Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, whose clinical focus is "arthroscopy and reconstruction of the shoulder, elbow, and knee as well as the comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal sports injuries." Nerve-wracking for Early, to say the least.

On top of this, the Red Sox lost Ranger Suárez on Sunday as well. The All-Star lefty pitched 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels before he came out of the game with what the club called "left adductor tightness." The adductor is best characterized as the groin.

The Red Sox Are Waiting For More Information

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Tracy acknowledged that Boston is "concerned" right now and that the club will know more on Monday.

"Your always concerned," Tracy said. "He has left adductor groin tightness, which is why he came out. Any time you see that you're concerned, we'll have a better idea tomorrow. Those things always present one way and then you wake up and check him out tomorrow. Came out with groin tightness."

Chad Tracy spoke to the media after the #RedSox win ⬇️



On Ranger Suarez exiting early: "Any time you see that you're concerned, we'll have a better idea tomorrow."



On the sweep: We're fighting for wins right now, so every win you can get is important... this is a good start."… pic.twitter.com/ToBuv4eMky — NESN (@NESN) July 6, 2026

Suárez spoke to the media after the game about the injury.

"With that pitch that I threw, I felt a big pinch around the groin area," Suárez said through a translator. "Tried to throw another pitch, but I still felt it. So, I came out. ...

"For me, the most important thing is just to be as healthy as possible for the second half."

Ranger Suarez says he's not thinking about the All-Star game after exiting tonight's game early ⬇️



"For me, the most important thing is just to be as healthy as possible for the second half."



🎙️ Presented by @WBMasonCo pic.twitter.com/gwumlyPiZm — NESN (@NESN) July 6, 2026

The Red Sox can't afford many more hits for the rotation. Boston already lost Early to the Injured List and now the jury is out on Suárez with more information expected to come out on Monday. Earlier in the season, he had a hamstring scare but was lucky and was able to get through it without a long absence. The Red Sox have less than a week to go until they kick off the All-Star break. They will play their final game before the break on July 12 and then have a few days before returning to action on July 17.

Boston has six games left before then. With Early out, it already seemed like Patrick Sandoval would get a shot in the rotation. Now, that certainly seems like it will be necessary. If Suárez needs to miss time, the idea of bringing Brayan Bello back up to the big leagues would be the next logical move.

The Red Sox have won three games in a row and now are four games out of an American League Wild Card spot with a 40-48 record. We're seeing this club finally turn a corner, but these injuries are unlucky. Fortunately, the Red Sox have two ready-made replacements in Sandoval and Bello, but the Red Sox need Suárez in the long run if they want any chance of really turning this season around.