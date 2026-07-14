Ceddanne Rafaela Issues Reality Check on Red Sox's Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox seem to have dramatically changed their calculus ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. But the players are well aware that anything can happen.

After entering play on June 25 with a paltry 32-46 record, the Sox have rattled off their hottest stretch of the year, rising all the way to 46-48 at the All-Star Break -- just a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot.

What was once looking like a surefire sell-off at the trade deadline now appears more like an opportunity for the Red Sox to buy and juice their odds at October. But All-Star center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela knows where the focus needs to be for the 26 guys in the clubhouse.

What Rafaela said about Red Sox's deadline plans

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) catches the ball during a game against the New York Mets at CitiField, Jul 12, 2026, Flushing, NY, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking at All-Star media day, Rafaela addressed the trade deadline with a two-pronged approach: He knows he and his teammates can only control what happens with their actions on the field, but he's pretty confident the Sox will buy.

“I think going to the Trade Deadline, those are things as a player, we don’t control,” Rafaela said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I believe (chief baseball officer Craig Breslow) and everybody in the front office will go out there and get what they think we’re missing.

"Personally, I believe in the whole group, and I believe in what we have. Of course we want everybody to stay together at the Trade Deadline. (Continuing to) win ballgames, that will mean a lot.”

It's a good reality check for the Red Sox to think about where they were three weeks ago. The odds may be low that they come out of the break so flat that they put themselves back in seller territory, but they've certainly played poorly enough at times this season for that possibility to remain vaguely in play.

Rafaela has gotten better in each of his three full seasons in the big leagues, and he deserved his spot in Philadelphia this week. But his most important games of the year are happening from Friday all the way through that Aug. 3 deadline -- and if he's lucky, they'll only get more intense from there.