Red Sox 'Open-Minded' to Trade Deadline Splash for Offense

It's been a difficult season overall for the Boston Red Sox, but the last two weeks have finally been a step in the right direction.

Boston entered the season expected to be contenders in the American League, but the first few months of the campaign were a disaster. Over the last two weeks or so, we have finally seen the type of Red Sox team everyone expected them to be. Boston has pitched well, played good defense, and the offense has started to wake up. Things changed for the organization on June 25 when Boston kicked off a four-game series against the New York Yankees. Since then, Boston is 8-2. The Red Sox swept New York, took one out of three games against the Washington Nationals, and then swept the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series.

The Red Sox are now 40-48 on the season and are four games out of a Wild Card spot. The season isn't over. This is to the point that on Monday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden noted that Boston is "looking for offense in all of their trade discussions." He also noted that Boston is "open-minded" about what it could trade away.

The Red Sox May Not Be Out Of It Yet

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox are looking for offense in all of their trade discussions and are open-minded about what they have to deal," Bowden wrote. "However, their best play would be to sell because it’s a seller’s market and the Red Sox could be one of the headliners at the deadline with Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman and Jarren Duran all potential trade bait.

"A rebuild to contend next season is probably in their best interests, even though they have moved back into the wild-card race."

Towards the end of June, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow continued to make it clear that he believes in this roster. He said Boston would be "realistic" at the deadline, but that he believes this club could be better. In early June, there was plenty of buzz about Boston looking to add offense. So much so that Breslow spoke publicly about looking to add and it got to the point that ownership even got into the mix with offense in mind. There were even reports out there that Boston was willing to take on money to add offense.

But Boston didn't turn its season around right away. Towards the end of June, reports surfaced indicating that Boston was starting to turn away from adding. Now, it seems like things are shifting again, based on Bowden's reporting.

Boston isn't out of it in the American League, by any means. Boston has 74 games left this season and is just four games out of a playoff spot. If you add a little offense to this electric pitching staff, even with Ranger Suárez injured, they can make a run.

There are 28 days left to go until the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, there have been a lot of conflicting reports at this time of the year. It's because Boston is at a crossroads and every game is important at this point. Right now, the tides have shifted in Boston's favor so there is excitement and hope about adding. If the Red Sox go on a losing streak, things will shift back.

If the Red Sox do add, someone like Isaac Paredes would be the perfect target because he can play all over the infield and is a righty bat. The biggest takeaway here is that Boston isn't out of it, yet.