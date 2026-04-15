Connelly Early’s Recent Run Suggests Red Sox Struck Gold

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, it's hard not to be excited about the potential of starter, Connelly Early.

The 24-year-old lefty will take the mound on Wednesday afternoon looking to get the Red Sox back in the win column after two straight losses against the Minnesota Twins. Entering the contest, Early actually has the best ERA of any starting pitcher on the Red Sox right now at 2.63 in three starts.

Sonny Gray has a 4.43 ERA in four starts after allowing five earned runs against the Twins on Tuesday. Garrett Crochet has a 7.58 ERA in four starts after being lit up by the Twins on Monday to the tune of 10 earned runs. Ranger Suárez has a 5.02 ERA across three starts for the organization so far in 2026. Brayan Bello has a 6.14 ERA across three starts. These are small sample sizes that we're talking about that change with each outing, but it's impressive what Early has been able to do.

The Red Sox have a star on their hands

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Let's remember, it wasn't the expectation when Spring Training began that Early would even be in the big leagues. Johan Oviedo was the expected No. 5 starter for the club, but Early beat him out for the job. Now, he's entering Wednesday's tilt without allowing more than two runs in a single start.

Early went 5 1/3 in his first start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds and allowed just one earned run. In his second start, he went four innings against the San Diego Padres and allowed two earned runs. In his third start of the campaign, he allowed one earned run across 4 1/3 innings of work.

The 24-year-old has simply been as good as the club could've hoped for. Now, of course, you'd want him to go longer in games. But there isn't another starter who has been as consistent for the team to begin the season, even Crochet.

The Twins have been teeing off on lefties so far this season, so Early has his toughest matchup yet on Wednesday. But he has shown so far this season that he is up to the task.

Let's also not forget that he is just 24 years old. We're seeing a starter blossom in the big leagues and, realistically, he shouldn't be anywhere near his peak yet. If he can stay healthy, the Red Sox certainly look like they have found a star.