Nine combined All-Star game appearances, five World Series championships and two Boston Red Sox legends.

Jon Lester and Dustin Pedroia highlight the Red Sox representation on this year's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, announced Monday afternoon. The pair helped deliver two World Series titles to Boston, including the franchise's first championship at Fenway in more than 90 years.

It's Pedroia's third year on the ballot, and Lester's first. Both have an especially strong case to see their name enshrined in Cooperstown, so let's break it down.

Pedroia's Case

Oct 30, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia stands next to the World Series championship trophy after game six of the MLB baseball World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won 6-1 to win the series four games to two. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years, Red Sox baseball was synonymous with Pedroia's name. He embodied the Red Sox' gritty, scrappy identity, becoming a fan-favorite and a mainstay in Boston's middle infield.

A Boston ballplayer through and through, he made a strong impression in his first year with the club, winning American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .317 and posting a 3.9 WAR.

One year later, he took a step up, winning awards across the board. He was named an All-Star, won the AL Most Valuable Player, and earned Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors at second base.

His award sweep put him in rare company, becoming just the third player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish the ultra-rare feat.

Despite winning three more Gold Gloves and three more All-Star selections across the rest of his career, he's somewhat regarded as a "what-if" following catastrophic injuries that derailed the last half of his career.

Pedroia was in consideration for the Hall of Fame in the last two years, but fell well short of the 75% of votes required for induction.

Lester's Case

Jul 25, 2014; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester (31) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn't the first time Lester has been in consideration for the Hall of Fame. Well, kind of. Lester was inducted into both the Red Sox' and Chicago Cubs' Hall of Fame earlier this year, and his inclusion on Cooperstown's ballot is hardly a surprise.

Just like Pedroia, Lester is a fan-favorite around Boston. Remembered as a lights-out pitcher, he's also known for another reason. Lester was diagnosed with lymphoma during his rookie season. After receiving word of his diagnosis, he said it was like he had "been given a death sentence."

But Lester rebounded. He was declared cancer-free less than a year after undergoing chemotherapy and made his return to the mound the following season, clinching the final out of the 2007 World Series. He was also Boston's ace throughout the 2013 title bid.

While Red Sox fans might not be surprised to see his name on the ballot, Lester didn't let himself assume he would be given a bid. He told MLB.com's Ian Browne that he didn't consider being inducted until a trip to Cooperstown with his family.

"But at the end of the day, I didn't play for that reason," Lester told Browne. "I wanted to start Game 1 of the World Series. I wanted to be the Opening Day starter. I wanted to win baseball games. I feel like I accomplished that, and so, if that honor comes to me, great. If it doesn't, I still feel like I did pretty good."

Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in mid-January 2027, and both Red Sox legends certainly have a chance at hearing their names called.