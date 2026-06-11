The Boston Red Sox lost one team legend from the coaching staff this season and it doesn't sound like another is going to be joining the franchise in the near future.

When the Red Sox fired Alex Cora and a handful of other coaches, they also moved on from longtime Red Sox superstar Jason Varitek. Now, he wasn't technically fired, but he isn't with the organization right now. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said that Varitek has an "open invitation" to return in some capacity when the two sides can work something out.

It would be a surprise to see Varitek back anytime soon. On Thursday, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI and was asked whether he has spoken to fellow team legend Dustin Pedroia about coming back to the organization in some role. While this is the case, Kennedy shared that Pedroia hasn't been interested yet.

"I have over the years," Kennedy said when asked if he has ever spoken to Pedroia about returning to the organization in some capacity. "We would love to have Pedey a part of the organization. Unfortunately, the answer I get is a consistent no. He's very, very happy coaching his kids."

Are Red Sox looking to add a RH bat before #MLB Trade Deadline? Looking to ADD in general? Plans/perspective changed, over the last couple of weeks? Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy joins!

Could Dustin Pedroia ever have a role in the #RedSox organization?#MLBTradeRumors pic.twitter.com/y07K3II4Mj — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) June 11, 2026

The Red Sox Legend Isn't Coming Back Right Now

Apr 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia waves to fans after batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With how the season has gone so far, Pedroia is the exact type of person arguably this club needs. The Red Sox are a disaster right now. Boston is 12 games under .500 at 27-39 and in last place in the American League East. That's not all, this Red Sox team also is tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the fewest wins in the American League.

Boston has a young roster and is full of injuries. It doesn't help that Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet are both hurt. This past offseason, the Red Sox let Alex Bregman walk. That has hurt the club on the field, but that's not all. Bregman was the leader for the Red Sox in 2025. This was a guy who even when he was hurt, was a massive voice for the club, especially with the young guys like Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.

If the Red Sox could somehow get Pedroia back with the organization at some point, he's someone who could fill a leadership void for the team. This is a guy who spent his entire 14-year big league career in Boston and did it all. He won World Series titles and plenty of individual awards, but also saw struggles. It's unfortunate Boston hasn't been able to get him back to town yet.