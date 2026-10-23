What Red Sox Would Have to Do to Swing Bryce Harper Blockbuster

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take a step in the right direction in 2027, the easiest way to do so would be by adding one more big bat.

For the Red Sox, there aren't a lot of holes on the field for the organization to fill this offseason, despite the negative chatter about the organization after the early playoff exit against the New York Yankees. Boston could use some more power and the best way to do so would be simply bolstering the DH spot. With the way the roster is currently constructed, one of the outfielders — likely Jarren Duran or Roman Anthony — likely would be in the spot. If Boston flipped Duran in an offseason trade and added a big bat, the perception of Boston's lineup would shift.

One guy who would be a dream target would be Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies. There's been some buzz out there already this offseason, although nothing should be considered likely at this time. Harper has a no-trade clause and it's unclear if the Phillies would even shop him. Plus, would he waive the no-trade clause? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared that it would take a lot to get Harper to waive it.

The Red Sox Should Target Bryce Harper

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) stands on second base against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For Harper to join, say, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox or in a long shot, the Athletics, who will play one more season in West Sacramento before moving to his hometown of Las Vegas in 2028, he likely would require a contract extension," Rosenthal wrote. "Interested teams could view Harper as either a first baseman or right fielder."

Harper has five years left on his 13-year, $330 million deal. He'll make just over $27 million in each of the next two seasons. Then, he'll make just over $23 million over the next three seasons afterward through the 2031 campaign. Right now, Harper is 34 years old. He'll be 38 years old during the 2031 season, his final one under contract. So, if any team gives him an extension, it would be beyond his age-38 season.

Right now, his contract looks like a steal. There are plenty of players across the league making $30-plus million per year. Even Anthony Rendon had an annual value on his deal north of $30 million. Harper is still a star and he's making less than $30 million over the next five years. That's a bargain. But the idea of an extension would likely push through his age-40 season at the very least.

Harper is a special baseball player. He's still worth a look this offseason if the Phillies are willing to listen and he needs an extension. In the long run, an extension probably wouldn't age well. But he would be the missing piece right now and if the Red Sox won a few championships in the process, it would balance out.