Next Steps for Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

It was a near-perfect day for the Boston Red Sox organization on Tuesday.

Up in the majors, the Red Sox took down the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second straight night. Ranger Suárez took the mound and allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He was sharp, outside of one bad pitch to Gabriel Moreno, which he blasted out of Fenway Park for a grand slam.

It didn't matter, though. The Red Sox's offense stayed hot and put up nine runs, including Adley Rutschman's first home run in a Red Sox jersey. All in all, it was a great night at Fenway Park.

A Big Night For Roman Anthony

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But there was even more excitement for Boston fans. Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony kicked off his long-awaited minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Portland and it was a perfect night for him. Anthony went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two walks.

Roman Anthony no-doubt home run 💪



He's reached base all 3 plate appearances in his first rehab appearance with Double-A Portland. pic.twitter.com/rxMxFb05B9 — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

The Red Sox are already trending up in the majors right now. The second that Anthony is fully healthy and ready to take the field with the club, they will reach another level.

Before Anthony kicked off his rehab assignment, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy called Wednesday a "hybrid day" for the young outfielder, meaning that he could play, but he also could not. It all depends on how Anthony feels and recovers after his game action. After the game on Tuesday, Anthony said that his goal is to play on Wednesday.

"I think they wanted to see where I was at tomorrow,” Anthony said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. “Obviously juiced up and that first game jitters, the adrenaline’s probably still there. So I think the plan is to see where we’re at tomorrow and I know they wanted to potentially keep it as a lower day. But if I come in and feel good, I’m gonna play. So that’s the goal. So we’ll see where I’m at and everything that kind of goes into it from a volume standpoint. But looking to play.”

For Anthony, he showed on Tuesday that the offense is there. Behind the scenes, he has been swinging and using the Trajekt machine. It simulates live pitching without an actual hurler on the mound. So, it's not the most shocking thing in the world that his timing looked good.

What we need to see now is consistency. Can he look like he did on Tuesday night over a few days, or a week while staying healthy? That's what's going to really determine what he can do down the stretch. Plus, the Red Sox will need to see him back on the field as well.

Tuesday was a perfect night for Anthony, and the Red Sox in general. Now, it's about carrying that momentum on.