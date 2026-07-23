Red Sox–George Springer Buzz Seems Crazy, But Actually Makes Sense

It's not a secret that the Boston Red Sox need another right-handed bat.

This has been the case for the Red Sox since before the 2026 season started and is still the case now, even though the club just rattled off 15 straight wins to tie the franchise record. This Red Sox team is built on elite defense, elite pitching and the bats have woken up a bit over the last month, thanks in large part to guys like Willson Contreras, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Caleb Durbin.

Boston could make a run at a playoff spot with the roster as is. The club showed this over the last few weeks. If Boston adds another bat or two, then we'd be talking about this club as a World Series contender. The pitching is that good. It just needs a little more pop.

On Thursday, MLB.com's Ian Browne held a question-and-answer session with fans and unsurprisingly was asked about various names the club could pursue to try to improve the offense. One that Browne mentioned really stood out: George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox Need A Righty Bat

Jul 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Also, what about at last bringing George Springer to the Red Sox? The former UConn product and Connecticut native has always enjoyed his trips to Fenway Park. Not only that, but he’s proven to be a big-game player in his career," Browne wrote.

Recently, a handful of guys have been consistently speculated as fits for Boston, including Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Shea Langeliers of the Athletics, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, and plenty of others. Springer's name has been one speculated as a fit for Boston, but it's not a bad idea at all if you dive into it.

First and foremost, Spriner is going to be a free agent after the season, so there wouldn't be long-term money tied to him.

Last year, Springer was integral in the Blue Jays' run to the World Series. In the regular season, he slashed .309/.399/.560 with a .959 OPS, 32 homers, 84 RBIs, and 4.8 wins above replacement. This year, he has played in 71 games this season and is slashing .225/.306/.384 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs. Now, of course, those numbers aren't as good as last year. But he's a gamer. This is a guy who has played in 83 games in the playoffs throughout his career and has slashed .271/.346/.534 with an .880 OPS, 23 homers and 48 RBIs.

With Springer, he can play all three outfield spots or be a right-handed designated hitter option for the club to pair with the lefty Masataka Yoshida. Adding Springer may not be the type of move to completely move the needle and make Boston the best team in the American League. But if the Red Sox could get through the deadline with someone like Springer as a righty bat, someone like Luis Arráez to add some offense at second base, and a reliever, it would arguably be a perfect deadline.

It certainly wouldn't hurt to try to get someone like Springer.