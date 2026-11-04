Insider Resurfaces Red Sox–Ketel Marte Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Boston Red Sox could use another right-handed bat this offseason if they want to really take a major step towards World Series contention in 2027.

The market is open. There could be a free agent signing or a trade at any moment. In a typical year, we wouldn't see much movement until December. That's when the Winter Meetings are and that's usually the unofficial start to the frenzy. But with a lockout likely coming in December, anything could happen. Rumors and speculation have already begun with a handful of names being floated as the answer to Boston's offensive troubles. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden threw out an idea that Boston absolutely should consider: Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"It might be worth it for Boston to revisit the idea of trading with the Diamondbacks for Ketel Marte, too," Bowden wrote.

The Red Sox Need A Bat

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) doubles in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the expectation is that Arizona is expected to "listen" on players this winter, including Marte again. Mix that with Bowden throwing the second baseman's name out there and eyebrows should be raised.

Last offseason, Marte was a clear target for Boston after Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs. Marte is 33 years old at this point and has four years left on his deal, plus an $11.5 million club option for the 2031 season. In 2026, Marte hit 22 home runs, drove in 76 runs and slashed .249/.316/.432 in 141 games.

The price tag to acquire Marte wouldn't be cheap, but he certainly would cost less than guys like Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds or CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals. Plus, there were some controversies around Marte in 2026. For example, he no-showed a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park and it wasn't the first time in his career that it happened. That certainly doesn't help his trade value for Arizona.

If he's willing to waive his no-trade clause, he has the talent to get Boston's attention. If the price tag is lower than Abrams and De La Cruz, which is very likely, it wouldn't be the worst idea to try to bring him in and shift Curtis Mead to designated hitter in the process. Or, even flip Mead in a trade and run Marte at second base, Franklin Arias at shortstop and Trevor Story as the designated hitter.