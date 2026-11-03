Red Sox Fans Have Reason to Keep Close Eye on Kaima Taira

There's a real chance that the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is going to look a bit different in 2027 than it did in 2026.

A healthy Garrett Crochet will sit at the very top of the rotation. After him, Payton Tolle and Ranger Suarez are locks for the rotation. Jake Bennett is very likely a lock as well. But that's also four lefties in the rotation. If the Red Sox roll with four lefties, the fifth spot will have to go to a righty. Brayan Bello would be the best internal option. Sonny Gray had a spot in 2026, but is a free agent now.

Free agents are free to sign and ESPN's Kiley McDaniel threw an intriguing name out there for Boston: Kaima Taira, most recently of the Seibu Lions in Nippon Professional Baseball.

"Projected contract/QO: five years, $72.5 million (14.5 AAV), not eligible for QO," McDaniel wrote. "The Red Sox, Nationals and Cubs all covet starters with velocity and big extension, and rivals think they at least have to investigate; I expect lots of interest around $50 million guaranteed and think there will be enough teams motivated to go higher to push to a fifth year. His posting fee for this contract would be $12.75 million, putting the full value at a little over $85 million."

Should Boston Go For Kaima Taira?

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taira is a 26-year-old righty who is just 26 years old. When he has been on the hill, he has been great. In 2026, he made 23 appearances and logged a 1.36 ERA in 146 innings of work for the Lions. The 2026 season was just the second time in his professional career that he pitched more than 100 innings in a season, though. Back in 2023, he tossed 150 innings and logged a 2.40 ERA in 23 outings. He's been a starter and a reliever throughout his career to this point.

When it comes to the Red Sox, arguably, Taira shouldn't be the first option for the organization. This isn't to say that he isn't talented. Of course he is. He has a 1.85 career ERA in 351 total professional appearances. But there are question marks around him. Can he hold up throughout an entire big league season? Again, he has pitched more than 100 innings in a season just twice. Boston is a team that has dealt with injuries left and right over the last few years. In each of the last two years, the rotation took significant hits. Bringing in a guy who doesn't necessarily have a proven track record as a starter for a high price would be tough.

The Red Sox would be better off spending the money elsewhere, like an Adley Rutschman extension, and rolling with Bello in the No. 5 spot instead. Taira is a talented pitcher and likely will pop up as a target for Boston again, but the Red Sox arguably should look elsewhere.