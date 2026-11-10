Red Sox's Triston Casas Outlook Just Took Major Turn for the Better

The Boston Red Sox haven't had young slugger Triston Casas on the field for a game in the majors since May 2, 2025 due to injuries. Fortunately, he's trending up right now.

Casas missed the entire 2026 season due to various injuries, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shared a positive update about him on Monday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"In a lot of ways, a healthy Triston is what we talk about when we think about guys that control the zone and don’t really chase,” Breslow said. “He’ll take walks, can hit the ball out of the park to right and can use the wall as a left-handed hitter. Health has been the hurdle but he feels good and we feel good about where he is right now. We’re going to do everything we can to get him on the field and keep him on the field. At this point, it’s been a long time since he has faced major league competition, so exactly what that’s going to look like, I’m not really sure. But the talent is still there.”

Cotillo also reported that Casas has been discussed as someone who could end up playing winter ball, which is a very good sign after missing the entire 2026 season.

Why Fans Should Be Excited About Triston Casas

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't to say that the Red Sox shouldn't go out and add pieces this winter. They absolutely should either add some power, or put their focus towards on-base percentage and speed on the base paths. Boston can't toe the line. It has to put a focus on either direction this winter.

While all of this is true, if Casas can get fully healthy for the first time in years, he could quietly help this team in 2027. There's a pathway to at-bats as a designated hitter. That will especially be the case if an outfielder is traded away. Back in 2023, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 with an .856 OPS, 24 home runs, 65 RBIs and 70 walks in 132 games played. With the Red Sox looking to add offense, those numbers from Casas back in 2023 are exactly the type of boost Boston needs. He consistently got on base and could hit the ball out of the ballpark.

Fans haven't seen him at full strength for a long time. In 2024 he played in 63 games and in 2025 he played in 29 games. Between 2022 and 2024, Casas had a 126 OPS+, meaning he was 26 percent better than the average offensive player.

If he is healthy enough to play in winter ball, that's a huge green flag for Spring Training and beyond as well. It's been a long time since he was fully healthy, but this is the type of update that raises eyebrows. If Casas can return to form for the first time in years, that would almost be like Boston went out and made a splash in the open market.