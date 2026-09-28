Red Sox Legend Thinks Garrett Crochet Return is 'Huge' Mistake

The Boston Red Sox don't have to announce their wild-card roster until Tuesday and there shouldn't be too many surprises, although there is one question mark hanging over the organization. Is Garrett Crochet ready to pitch in a big league game for the first time since April 25?

Crochet has been throwing bullpens for a few weeks and advanced to live bullpens as well. Crochet threw his most recent bullpen on Saturday and came away from it feeling good and traveled with the team to New York for the wild-card series vs. the Yankees. This doesn't guarantee that Crochet will be on the roster, though. Without any games under his belt since April, it's a question whether the Red Sox will now turn to him in the playoffs. On Monday, former Red Sox star and World Series champion Curt Schilling took to X and said it would be a "huge" mistake for Boston to activate Crochet after the big lefty shared that he's ready.

"I've been feeling good," Crochet said on Monday. "Now, it's just a matter of if anybody agrees with me. Obviously, a lot longer than I expected. I've been busting my tail just to kind of give myself a fighting chance and I feel like I did that. Now, it's just waiting for the roster to come out. Hope that I'm able to contribute. Regardless, I'm here and I think that we have put ourselves in a great position to walk away from this series."

"Now it's just a matter of if anybody agrees with me" 👀



Garrett Crochet says that he feels ready to join the Red Sox for the postseason and is hoping to be included on the roster heading into the wild card 🎙️



310 to Left is brought to you by @NEFordDealers, the official Truck… pic.twitter.com/iwgN6xXqWZ — NESN (@NESN) September 28, 2026

Schilling responded to the video on X.

What Should Boston Do?

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Love the guy, love watching him pitch. This would be a huge mistake if they allowed it to happen," Schilling wrote.

Schilling won two World Series titles with Boston (2004 and 2007). The fact that he's the one saying it would be a mistake for Crochet to pitch is intriguing because this is the same guy who tossed one of the most famous starts for a pitcher in Boston history in Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees. Schilling had suffered a torn tendon sheath in his right ankle, which impacted him earlier in the series. Schilling took the hill with his ankle bleeding through his sock and tossed seven innings of one-run ball as Boston forced Game 7, and eventually completed the greatest comeback in baseball history.

To have someone like that who has pitched through injury publicly say activating Crochet would be a mistake certainly raises eyebrows. He didn't specify why he believes it would be a mistake. Is it because of the risk of getting hurt again? Or potential rust after not pitching in a big league game since April? Arguably, the second point would make the most sense.

While this is the case, if the club thinks that his stuff is good enough to go, Crochet is the type of guy who could come in and shock the world and still dominate, despite the time off. Crochet is unique. Crochet was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and made his professional debut in the majors, not in the minors. Crochet made five appearances down the stretch in 2020 and didn't allow a run in the regular season in six innings of action. Then, he even pitched in a playoff game and had a scoreless appearance there too. He's built different.

If Crochet were coming back to start, this would be a different discussion. But he's not. If he is activated, it's going to be for a bullpen role. Despite the fact that he hasn't pitched in a game since April, he's a competitor and can find a way to get three outs if Boston needs him to. The fear is valid, but Crochet arguably should get the call if he's fully healthy, which he seems to be.