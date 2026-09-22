Marcelo Mayer and His Dad's Red Sox Exit Comments Raise Eyebrows

For the second straight year, the Boston Red Sox traded an infielder who was expected to be a part of the club's long-term plans to the San Francisco Giants in a surprise move.

Last year, it was Rafael Devers. This year, it was former top prospect Marcelo Mayer. When it comes to both players, it's unfortunate how things worked out. Both clearly have immense talent, but other factors came into the picture and Boston opted to move on. This summer, the Red Sox traded Mayer to the Giants in exchange for lefty reliever Erik Miller and minor league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez. It was a surprising deal, but Miller has been good in the majors for Boston since.

Mayer, who has been dealing with injuries, made his Giants debut on Monday and went 0-for-4. On top of that, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle shared a fascinating column about Mayer, featuring comments from both the young infielder, and his father, about his Boston exit.

The Red Sox Moved On

Jun 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox short stop Marcelo Mayer (11) doubles in fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted,” Mayer said of his Red Sox tenure, “And obviously, outside the lines, it’s a lot over there.”

On top of this, Slusser reported that Mayer and his family let the Red Sox's front office know that they would be "comfortable" with a trade before the deadline.

Mayer's father dug in a bit more, to say the least.

"When I found out, I jumped 30 feet in the air,” Enrique Mayer said to Slusser. “I can’t explain how happy we are. ... “In Boston, if you’re going well, you’re a god and if you’re struggling, they’re going to tear you apart. He didn’t come out as hot this year and the fans thought he didn’t care — that’s the most ridiculous thing to say about a major-league baseball player, people don’t know the sacrifices and work it takes just to get there. But he got a bad rap and if you get a little bit of one in Boston, it just snowballs.”

This is a fascinating insight into one of the most surprising deals of the summer from the people directly involved. Now, of course, Mayer is just 23 years old and is a player for another team. It would be more surprising if he dug in more than he did with his comments. But he's not wrong. He's someone who struggled offensively, or with injuries, and took a lot of heat from Boston fans as a result. Around the time of the trade, the heat got to the point that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI and denied "nonsense" rumors about alleged off-field issues between Mayer and Roman Anthony.

Mayer's father's comments unsurprisingly were more pointed. At the end of the day, unfortunately things didn't work out between the two sides in the majors. The talent is there and if Mayer can stay healthy, he's going to be very good in San Francisco. In Boston, he wasn't able to and then the fanbase got very loud. For Boston, there are now long-term questions at shortstop. Could Franklin Arias be the guy now? Maybe, but he's also young and it's clearly too early to assume after what happened with Mayer.