Giants Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Top-10 Prospect Promotion, Ahead of Twins Series

The San Francisco Giants have nothing to lose going into the final stretch of the 2026 regular season. Set to play at Oracle Park for the remaining six games of the season, the Giants want to entertain their fans as much as they can after a tough season in the Bay Area.

The future of the franchise has been outlined by President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey and his team since the MLB Trade Deadline and throughout this year's MLB Draft. Several new pitchers have joined the organization, and the hitters in the minor leagues show great promise.

San Francisco has seen many new faces make their debuts this year. From Drew Cavanaugh behind the plate to a first full season for rookie Bryce Eldridge, to reports of first-round pick Jackson Flora potentially paving his path to the majors as soon as late next season, the future is bright for this Giants team.

But with one week left in the season, the front office has nothing to lose, and their recent move is an example of that.

As announced by the franchise on X, the Giants have made five roster moves:

Bo Davidson (#94) selected from Triple-A Sacramento.

IF Marcelo Mayer (#7) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Bryce Eldridge was placed on the 7-day concussion list (retro to September 18; unlikely to return in '26)

OF Jung Hoo Lee placed on the 10-day injured list with a groin contusion; unlikely to return in '26

LHP Philip Abner designated for assignment

Giants Promote Bo Davidson to MLB Roster

San Francisco Giants left fielder Bo Davidson (91) poses during Photo Day. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, the Giants have officially recalled No. 8 prospect Bo Davidson to the Major League roster. Davidson was reportedly in San Francisco early Monday afternoon, according to Justice delos Santos on X (formerly Twitter).

Davidson has hit 29 home runs from Double-A and Triple-A this year with a .290 batting average and an OPS of .888. Having played in 52 games with the Triple-A squad, Davidson saw his numbers improve, posting a .309 batting average, hitting 10 home runs, and a .923 OPS.

Ahead of his call-up, Davidson was named an Eastern League All-Star, becoming the first Flying Squirrel to be named an Eastern League postseason All-Star since 2014. With numbers like that at the plate, the Giants' outfield should be solid for years to come.

Who knows what Davidson's career path will look like come 2027, as there's a world where he may begin the season at Triple-A still, but he has to make the most of his first week as a Major League Baseball player.

Giants Activate Marcelo Mayer, Set to Make Giants Debut

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) fields a ball before a game. Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox at the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez. Once the former first-round pick was officially a member of the franchise, San Francisco worked toward getting him back on the field.

Mayer was placed on the 10-day IL by the Red Sox on June 26 due to a bone stress reaction to the left ulna, but will be making his Giants debut Monday night as the designated hitter. Before hitting the injured list, Mayer hit .220 with three home runs and 22 RBIs, with an OPS of .594 in 205 at-bats.