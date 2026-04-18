Masataka Yoshida’s Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Makes Rare Red Sox History

The Boston Red Sox took down the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Fenway Park in exciting fashion.

Boston, who entered the contest with a 7-11 record after beating the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, rode the hot hand of Ranger Suárez throughout the contest. He dazzled across eight shutout innings of work and then Aroldis Chapman kept the Tigers off the board in the ninth inning. But the Red Sox also were held scoreless through nine innings.

Garrett Whitlock got the 10th inning and delivered a scoreless inning of his own. Then, Boston was able to push the winning run over the plate thanks to a pinch-hit, walk-off single by Masataka Yoshida through the infield.

Masataka Yoshida walks it off for the @RedSox! pic.twitter.com/dLef5OLvtT — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2026

Masataka Yoshida Is Seeting The Ball Well

Apr 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits an RBI during the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

In the process, Yoshida became the first member of the Red Sox to have a pinch-hit, walk-off base hit for Boston since Mike Carp back in 2014, per ESPN Insights.

"Masataka Yoshida is the first Red Sox player with a pinch-hit walk-off hit since Mike Carp on July 10, 2014 vs. the White Sox," the official X account shared.

Yoshida continues to give Boston something to think about on a nightly basis. Yoshida has played in just 12 of the Red Sox's 19 games and is slashing .310/.474/.414 with an .887 OPS. The power numbers aren't there. He doesn't have a homer so far this season, but does have three doubles, five RBIs, one stolen base and eight walks. When the offense isn't fully clicking, how can you justify a bat like that sitting on the bench?

That's where the questions come in. The Red Sox have four other uber-talented outfielders on the roster in Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran. Rafaela has been consistent for the club all season to this point offensively. Anthony hasn't put up big numbers yet, but his advanced metrics are good and at some point the hits are going to come. Abreu was the hottest player on the team throughout the first few weeks of the season, although he has cooled down. Duran has struggled for the most part so far this season offensively, but is dynamic when he's going.

So, what do the Red Sox do from here? That's the $1 million question. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has found ways to integrate Yoshida into the lineup, but someone is always going to be on the bench. The outfield isn't maximized for the roster. Now, if an injury pops up, that changes. Then the depth looks really good. But right now, the roster is clunky. The Red Sox are 16th in the league with a team batting average of .233. While this is the case, they have a guy batting .310 on the bench a chunk of the time.