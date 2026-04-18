Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela Turned a Corner Offensively

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has sky-high potential but his plate discipline throughout his young career to this point.

Rafaela is the reigning Gold Glove Award winner out in center field in the American League. There are few players in baseball who are better overall defensively than him. The 25-year-old has gone through red-hot stretches over the last four seasons when he looked like one of the best offensive players in the American League. But there have also been ice-cold stretches mixed in there as well that level things off.

When Rafaela is going, he looks like a five-tool player. Last season, he slashed .249/.295/.414 with a .708 OPS, 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 28 walks, 34 doubles, four triples and 84 runs scored.

He looks like he has taken a step forward so far in 2026. Rafaela is slashing .283/.377/.358 with one homer, five RBIs, four walks, one double and nine runs scored in 18 games. What really stands out here is the walk number. Four walks in 18 games is a pace of 36 walks over the course of a season. Rafaela's 28 walks last season set a new career high for him.

The Red Sox Outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela Is On The Rise

Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (left) and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela return to the dugout after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning on a double by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The big thing that he has been missing with his game throughout his young career so far has been the plate discipline. Once he has that — and he has taken a positive step in that direction this season — you will see the other numbers rise.

If he's taking walks, his on-base percentage will go up, which it has this season. If his discipline is good, then that means pitchers will have to pitch him a little closer to the strike zone with the expectation that he isn't as free-swinging. He has been able to prove throughout his career to this point so far that he can really hit when he's going. Plus, if you are getting on base with a walk, you can impact the game if your bat is not going. On Friday, Rafaela went 0-3, but he did have one of his walks as well.

It all starts with the plate discipline. If pitchers know he's just going to swing out of his shoes no matter where the ball is. Why throw it near him? He has been able to show throughout the season so far that his eye and discipline are a tad better. There's room for improvement, of course. But he has already shown positive progression so far in 2026. If you're a Red Sox fan, this should get you very excited. He's just 25 years old. The sky is the limit.