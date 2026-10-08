One Bold Red Sox-Astros Trade That Actually Makes Sense

Last offseason, the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros were heavily connected to one another as potential trade partners.

At the time, Astros slugger Isaac Paredes was the guy connected to the Red Sox. The Astros were in need of an outfielder and Jarren Duran was consistently speculated about as a potential trade chip. There was even a time in which a deal almost got done. The Red Sox, Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals had "serious discussions" about a three-team deal that would've brought Paredes to Boston. But the deal fell through. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see Paredes' name get thrown around again this winter. The Red Sox still need more power and the Astros would be an intriguing trade partner. But let's get a bit bolder here.

Here's A Mock Trade Centered On Three-Time All-Star Carlos Correa

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox Receive: INF Carlos Correa

Astros Receive: OF Jarren Duran, RHP Tanner Houck, LHP Eduardo Rivera (BOS's No. 18 Prospect)

The Astros are in a tricky spot. Are they going to rebuild and offload their expensive contracts? Or simply continue on the path that they have been on? Houston snuck into the playoffs with an 81-81 record and was knocked out of the postseason right away by the Chicago White Sox.

If the Astros blow it up, Correa is someone who has been a Boston killer and would be a very intriguing target. In 2026, he only was able to play in 32 games due to an ankle injury, but there was a time down the stretch in which he was closer than expected to returning. That's a good sign for his outlook for 2027, at least. When healthy, Correa has the type of game-changing right-handed bat the Red Sox need. He could slot in as a designated hitter. Or, the Red Sox could easily play him on the left side of the infield and move someone else to designated hitter.

As trade rumors start to pick up, Paredes is going to be someone who likely gets brought up again and he makes a lot of sense. But he shouldn't be the only guy on the Astros the Red Sox look into. Right now, Correa is under contract for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns at just over $20 million per season. Then, he has four vesting options in his deal

The Astros' pitching was brutal in 2026. In this scenario, they would get a former All-Star who is now healthy in Houck, as well as an intriguing young hurler in Rivera. Plus, of course, Duran, who has two seasons of control.