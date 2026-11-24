What will the Boston Red Sox end up doing with speedster Jarren Duran?

The trade chatter has been consistent and endless. Arguably, it would be a pretty big surprise if Duran were a member of the Red Sox when the 2027 season ultimately arrives. He still has plenty of upside. Duran is just 30 years old and is two seasons removed from a brilliant 9.0 WAR 2024 campaign. Even in 2025, he was a 4.9 WAR player. The 2026 season wasn't great, though, and there isn't much of a path to playing time for him in Boston. The trade rumors around Duran were already loud before the 2026 season. Now, they're nonstop.

But what type of deal would make sense for Boston? ESPN's Eric Karabell pitched one that would be great for the organization.

A Dream Mock Trade

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Boston Red Sox should trade Jarren Duran to Philadelphia Phillies for prospect Gage Wood," Karabell wrote. "... With no immediate path to the rotation for 2025 first-round pick Wood, and no certainty that he remains on track for an eventual rotation spot, it would hardly be surprising to see the aggressive Dombrowski move another top prospect for immediate aid. Duran could/should bounce back to above-average numbers with a change in scenery."

The Phillies are among the teams who have been linked to Duran already this offseason.

While breaking down Duran's trade value for Boston, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam recently gave a warning to Boston fans to not expect much in return after a tough 2026 campaign. McAdam specifically pointed to "a good prospect and maybe a depth player at the Major League roster level."

In that case, a deal for Wood would be the best-case scenario for Boston. It's important to note that this is a hypothetical mock trade from Karabell. Wood is the Phillies' No. 1 overall prospect right now. He was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2026, he made 25 starts across Class-A and Double-A.

If the Phillies were to put Wood on the table, the Red Sox shouldn't even take a second to think about it.

Again, as McAdam pointed out, Duran's trade value isn't what it once was. If, for some reason, the Phillies offered their No. 1 overall prospect for the speedster, it would be a dream scenario for Boston. That's especially the case because Boston has traded a handful of pitching prospects over the last year. A deal like this would clear the outfield logjam while restocking the farm system with an elite prospect to eventually help in the rotation.