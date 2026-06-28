'Nothing Happened:' Jarren Duran Shuts Down Fan Incident During Red Sox-Yankees Clash

The Boston Red Sox entered their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday needing a spark and certainly have found one.

Boston has been notably bad at home this season. That's not an exaggeration. Boston has the worst home record in baseball right now at 15-25. Also, the Red Sox entered their series with the Yankees after losing two out of three against the Colorado Rockies. The vibes were very low, to say the least. Boston has shown some life, though. The Red Sox have won the first three games against New York and will go for a four-game sweep on Sunday.

On Saturday, it was a nearly perfect day for Boston. The Yankees sent Gerrit Cole to the mound but he had no answer for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida smashed a lead-off homer. Anthony Seigler hit his first career homer. Overall, Boston went on to win 4-1. It was a great day, but there was some drama. Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran and a fan went back and forth during the game with things boiling over in the eighth inning.

After the game, Duran didn't want to dig into the details of the incident.

There Was A Fan Incident On Saturday

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a sacrifice fly to drive in a run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Nothing happened," Duran said when asked about his interaction with the fan.

There were follow-up questions, Duran's response didn't change and he repeated "Nothing happened" in a 27-second media scrum, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked about the incident and acknowledged that there was chirping going on and Boston requested that the fans be removed.

"Just some people chirping," Tracy said. "Had been chirping for a few innings and started chirping towards Jarren again so we grabbed him and got him down and told them, 'Can you get them out?' That is all. ... I don't want to get into the details. Enough for us to say 'Can you please get him out?'"

Willson Contreras, who certainly has had his fair share of tense moments this season, intervened and grabbed Duran to get him out of the situation.

"[Duran] was yelling, so I grabbed him," Contreras said, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

When it comes to Duran, this isn't the first time that there has been some sort of incident with a fan. In April of 2025, there was a fan of the Cleveland Guardians who was thrown out of a contest for saying "something inappropriate" about his suicide attempt. In April of 2026, a fan of the Minnesota Twins was investigated for allegedly telling Duran to kill himself. Then, Duran gave them the middle finger.

There was an incident back in 2024 in which Duran was suspended for two games because of insensitive comments he made towards a fan.

This is yet another example. As of writing, it hasn't been shared exactly what was said, but it must've been bad if the Red Sox asked for the fans to be removed.