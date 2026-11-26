There are few players around baseball who have captured the attention of fans not just locally, but nationally, as Boston Red Sox flamethrower Payton Tolle.

If you look at Tolle, it's not hard to see why he's had success in his young big league career. Tolle is listed at 6'6'' and 250 pounds and sports a fastball that is among the league's best already. He has a hulking presence on the mound, to say the least. That helps, but isn't why fans across the league have grown to love him. Tolle's personality and quirks on the hill are what has separated him from the pack and he's a clear fan favorite, not just in Boston.

But don't let his jokes hide the fact that he's also a budding ace that we're talking about. Boston chose him to start Game 1 of the playoffs this fall against the New York Yankees. That's not an easy ask and he lived up to the moment. While joining the ITM Podcast this week with Scott Neville and Joey Copponi, Tolle opened up about a moment right before Game 1 with Adley Rutschman in the Yankee Stadium bullpen.

"I remember thinking this is the loneliest place you could be on earth right now," Tolle said when asked about his thoughts ahead Game 1 of the wild-card series. "Being a Red Sox player walking out into the bullpen at Yankee Stadium. I'm sitting there and I get to the bullpen and Adley's there and we just start cracking up laughing. [Yankees fans] yelling insane things at us."

Payton Tolle Is A Star

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the type of moment you don't typically hear about much. On television you'll see the pitches being thrown or the postgame interviews. But this arguably is a cool moment to hear about and a look under the hood.

Tolle is a star in the making and also is a breath of fresh air when it comes to talking the game itself and what goes on beyond the white lines. Boston is certainly fortunate to have him. While the Red Sox didn't win the series against the Yankees, they should have plenty more opportunities with Tolle on the hill. He's just 24 years old. This is just the beginning for the hulking flamethrower.

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