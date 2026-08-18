Red Sox Budding Star Open to Long-Term Deal in Boston

The Boston Red Sox have a budding star on their hands in the starting rotation.

When the 2026 Major League Baseball season kicked off, young flamethrower Payton Tolle was left off the Opening Day roster to continue to develop down in Triple-A. At the time, Connelly Early made the team out of camp and Johan Oviedo, who was acquired in the offseason to help the rotation, was shifted to the bullpen. Early thrived early on in the season before getting hurt — and traded. Oviedo got hurt after one appearance out of the bullpen and hasn't returned.

Tolle may not have made the Opening Day rotation, but he has been integral to the club's success this season. He made his first appearance of the season on April 23 and he has shown clear growth. Tolle has made 20 starts so far this season and has a 2.97 ERA and a 128-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 115 innings pitched. Even though Tolle didn't make the Opening Day roster, it was known that he would help the club at some point. But no one could've predicted that he was going to look like a legit superstar this quickly.

Right now, Tolle doesn't technically qualify for the ERA leaderboard because he needs more innings under his belt, but he would rank seventh in the American League in ERA right now if he did. Simply put, Tolle has looked like a star and he's just 23 years old. This is just the beginning.

Payton Tolle Is A Star

Aug 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston has hit the jackpot with Tolle and the team is fortunate that he has five more seasons of control left through the 2031 season. This is a guy who can sit at the top of a rotation for years to come, along with Garrett Crochet and Ranger Suárez. One thing that should excite Red Sox fans as well is the fact that while he acknowledged he hasn't spoken with the club about an extension, he made it clear to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that he would be open to the idea.

"Not to this point,” Tolle said to Speier when asked if he's spoken to the club about a long-term extension. “I’ll let [the team and his agents] take care of those conversations whenever they’re supposed to happen or whenever they deem it necessary, but not to this point. ...

“For sure,” said Tolle. “For [Anthony], being able to be here for the next seven years, eight, that’s pretty cool. We’re calling Boston home right now for however long they want me to call it home.”

Boston has done a great job over the last few years getting early deals done. Crochet is a big example of this. Roman Anthony is the biggest example. Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello and even Kristian Campbell are other examples.

Tolle is an excellent candidate for a deal of his own. He'll turn 24 years old in November. Right now, he's under team control through the 2031 season, then he's scheduled to go to free agency afterward. He'll be 28 years old during the 2031 season and turn 29 years old before the 2032 campaign.

If he continues to pitch as he has this season, he'll be very expensive by the time free agency arrives. Plus, the price of pitching is only increasing. Right now, he's under team control for five more seasons. If the Red Sox could add another year, or preferably two, to that, it'd be worth it.

Tolle is a star. If the Red Sox could buy out a few years of free agency, it would save a lot of money in the long run.