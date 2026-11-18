The Boston Red Sox have the pieces in place to be very good in 2027, even if they don't make another splash this offseason.

A rotation with Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello would be elite. The Red Sox have the best bullpen in baseball in 2026 and the majority of the club's high-leverage pieces are under team control. The lineup already got a boost this offseason with Jake Bauers. Even without Bauers, Boston's lineup already was in a better place on paper thanks to the summer additions of Adley Rutschman and Curtis Mead, who are under team control in 2027, at least.

The Red Sox don't need to do anything crazy from here on out, but if Sonny Gray's market doesn't develop, Boston should absolutely get involved. CBS Sports' Julian McWilliams reported that Gray "would be willing to return" to Boston. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Gray is expected to command "two years tops" on a deal this offseason.

Should Sonny Gray And Boston Come Together On A New Deal?

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Right-handed veterans abound," Passan wrote. "Sonny Gray, Nick Martinez, Gausman and Matthew Boyd fit perfectly in any rotation — and are expected to command two years tops, satisfying the teams looking for shorter-term options."

When the offseason kicked off, projections for a deal for Gray were all over the place. Gray is 37 years old. Earlier in the offseason, the idea of a three-year deal was thrown around a lot. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported in September that some in the industry believed that Gray could be in line for a deal in the range of $75 million over three years. Spotrac has his projected market value at $58 million over three years.

If there's a way to get Gray on a two-year deal, that's something Boston absolutely should consider. Gray had an 18-5 record in 2026 with a 2.72 ERA and a 149-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 169 innings pitched. He did that at 36 years old. So, there are plenty of reasons to believe he'll still have success in 2027, despite now being 37 years old. The idea of a three-year deal would be nerve-wracking for a pitcher of his age. But a two-year deal is much easier to stomach, especially coming off his incredible 2026 season.

Right now, the Red Sox are somewhat short on righties. Bello is the best on the club right now. Beyond Bello, Boston has Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Johan Oviedo, among others. While this is the case, Crawford, Houck and Oviedo are all reportedly trade candidates right now. So, Boston's thin on righties and could get thinner.

If Gray gets a two-year deal in the range of $40 million or $50 million, Boston absolutely should bring him back. It's what contenders do. If you look at this roster, Boston is elite. The rotation is going to be very good if the Red Sox simply entered the season with Crochet, Tolle, Suarez, Bennett and Bello. Gray became the Red Sox's ace when Crochet got hurt in 2026. Imagine if both were healthy together in 2027? That would be incredible. Boston has had a very good start to the offseason. A two-year deal for Gray would make it an A-plus.