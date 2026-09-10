Red Sox's Jarren Duran on Thin Ice With Trade Buzz Already Starting

The Boston Red Sox have just 15 games left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season before what will hopefully be a long run throughout the postseason.

That's what should be the focus for the Red Sox at this time. Boston has the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and has been the best team in baseball overall since the end of June. Plus, the Red Sox just got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back with Garrett Crochet potentially to follow before the 2026 season comes to an end. This is a club that can be a legit American League World Series contender, especially if the club can get a bit healthier before the regular season comes to a close.

Still, chatter has already started about which guys could be on the move in the offseason. For example, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column featuring 11 players who could be traded this upcoming offseason and Boston outfielder Jarren Duran, unsurprisingly was on the list.

"Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "Duran has been a theoretical trade candidate for a couple years, but his value has plummeted since his monster 2024 campaign. Duran is two stolen bases away from a 20-20 season, but his .624 OPS is down 150 points from 2025 and 210 points from 2024.

Should The Red Sox Trade Jarren Duran?

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Boston will have to settle on a lesser return if it trades Duran, but with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu on the roster, Duran doesn’t have a clear-cut role if that trio is healthy. When it comes to change-of-scenery candidates, Duran may be the poster child of that group."

When it comes to Duran, this shouldn't shock any Red Sox fan. He has been tossed around as a trade candidate — at least in rumors and speculation around the league — for a few years at this point. This was the case last offseason and ahead of the 2026 trade deadline as well, but Boston didn't make a move.

If the Red Sox are going to make a move, this upcoming offseason arguably would be the time to do so. While his trade value isn't what it once was, Duran will still have two more seasons of team control after the 2026 season, which is valuable in itself. Duran hasn't had his best season, by far. But he still has 20 homers, 69 RBIs and 18 stolen bases this season while playing good defense out in left field. With two more stolen bases, he'll have one of the more unlikely 20-20 seasons you're going to see from a guy.

When the offseason arrives, the same outfield questions are going to hang over Boston as last year. The Red Sox will have four outfielders — not including Masataka Yoshida — all under contract for the 2027 season. Early on this season, Boston really struggled to find enough playing time for everyone. Injuries changed things, but injuries also cannot be predicted.

When the offseason gets here, the Red Sox are going to need another starter. Sonny Gray has a mutual option that isn't likely to be exercised. It would be great to find a way to keep Gray, although the $30 million mutual option just doesn't seem likely. Even if the Red Sox do keep Gray, they will still need another veteran hurler. Flipping Duran in a package for a starter, while retaining someone like Eli White as the No. 4 outfielder would help Boston in the long run, while limiting logjams.

Again, Duran is always being tossed around in trade talks. So, this doesn't guarantee that he will get moved. But it is interesting to see the buzz starting early.