Red Sox Can Bolster Bullpen Right Now With One Call to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox have one of the better bullpens in baseball on paper, but that doesn't mean that it cannot be improved.

Entering the club's three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles beginning on Tuesday, Boston has the fourth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.13. Still, it can be better. Right now, the Red Sox have a righty problem on their hands. Garrett Whitlock is on the Injured List and both Greg Weissert and Ryan Watson have struggled. Tommy Kahnle is down in Triple-A and should be an option to help fix it. Also, the Red Sox have been struggling with openers ahead of Brayan Bello recently.

Bello has been awesome behind an opener, but Jovani Morán and Tyler Samaniego have both struggled in the opener role. This fact has put Boston's offseason trade sending Brennan Bernardino to the Colorado Rockies in a bit of a negative light. He was very good overall for Boston. He also had success as an opener over the last few years when the opportunity popped up.

Because of this, the Red Sox should be keeping a close eye on Colorado. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote up a column with big questions around the league ahead of the trade deadline and specifically mentioned Bernardino as someone who could be of value to a contender.

The Red Sox Should Call The Rockies

May 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino (83) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Giants and Rockies were the only teams more than seven games out of a playoff spot entering the week, and given the National League’s performance this season — 11 of 15 teams have winning records — it seems unlikely that either San Francisco or Colorado will climb back into the race," Feinsand wrote. "The Giants have some impending free agents, including Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray, who figure to be moved, but could San Francisco try to do a bigger reset and trade some of its bigger contracts?

"Colorado doesn’t have as many assets to deal, though starter Tomoyuki Sugano and relievers Antonio Senzatela and Brennan Bernardino could have some value to contenders."

Boston traded Bernardino to the Rockies this past offseason for speedy utility man Braiden Ward. Ward was awesome in Spring Training, but hasn't been promoted to the big leagues yet and there isn't space in the outfield. That's still the case even with Roman Anthony on the Injured List. Arguably, the deal was a miss because Bernardino could've helped the club now. Plus, he's under team control for three more seasons.

Now, Boston may not be a contender at this point, but Bernardino is someone who could help an already good bullpen. Whether opening in front of Bello or simply being used in the back of the bullpen, he's someone the Red Sox should be trying to bring back right now.

Bernardino has a 3.70 ERA in 28 appearances for the Rockies this season, including two starts. If the Rockies are open to a deal, Craig Breslow should be on the phones now.