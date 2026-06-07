Red Sox Could Trade Sonny Gray, But There's a Major Hurdle

The closer we get to the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the louder the noise around the Boston Red Sox will be.

Right now, Boston is eight games under .500 at 27-35 and will send lefty Ranger Suárez to the mound on Sunday against the New York Yankees looking for a series win on the road against Cam Schlittler.

If you're a Red Sox fan, these next few weeks arguably are going to be the most critical of the season to this point. If Boston can turn things around and close the gap in the standings a bit, it will justify the idea of going out and adding a piece to help. But if the Red Sox struggle and go even further below .500, at some point the conversation around the club will turn to selling, rather than buying. Hopefully, that isn't the case.

Will Sonny Gray Get Moved?

May 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

If the conversation turns to selling, one guy who has gotten a bit of buzz already this season has been starter Sonny Gray, but ESPN's Jeff Passan had a different take and noted that there are clubs that would "balk" at his price tag.

"The Red Sox do have plenty of players with expiring contracts: utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, veteran left-hander Danny Coulombe and Patrick Sandoval, who's expected back soon after sitting out the past two years following internal brace surgery," Passan wrote. "Boston could consider moving right-hander Sonny Gray, though teams will balk at the cost (more than $10 million in salary, plus a $5 million buyout on an option)."

Gray has been awesome for Boston this season. He has a 7-1 record and a 3.20 ERA, but the price tag is certainly high, especially when you take into account 2027. He has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season, which surely won't be picked up. But built into the deal is the buyout Passan mentioned.

In a perfect world, Boston would turn things around and this wouldn't even be a topic of discussion. As of right now, that isn't the case. Last year, the Red Sox struggled for much of the first half of the season, but turned things around and ended up winning 89 games. If you're a Red Sox fan, don't give up hope just yet. Boston is just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot. Hopefully, the Red Sox can close the gap. If they do so, it will take Gray out of trade talks.