Red Sox, Yankees Both Connected to 30-Homer Rockies Slugger

The Boston Red Sox are firmly in the playoff race right now in the American League and have a chief baseball officer who is unafraid to make a splash in the trade market in Craig Breslow. That's a recipe for a potentially fun few weeks.

There are 12 days to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3. Right now, the Red Sox are three games above .500 at 51-48 and should get lefty Ranger Suárez back in the not-so-distant future, potentially even on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Hopefully, we'll see guys like Connelly Early, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer and more back in the near future as well.

The Red Sox have scratched and clawed their way back into the mix thanks to elite pitching, elite defense and an improved offense. The clear hole for this club moving forward is power in the middle of the lineup. If the Red Sox could fill that, they could make a legit run this season. But who should they target? ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed Boston among the "best fits" for Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, but the Red Sox weren't the only American League East team mentioned. Both the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays were also on the list.

The Red Sox Need Some Pop

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates his solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No. 8. Hunter Goodman, C, Colorado Rockies," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "Chance of being traded: 15 percent. Rest-of-season impact: High. Years of control: Three more years after 2026. ... He has evolved into one of the best power hitters in baseball, following his 31-homer breakout last season with 30 pumps through the Rockies' first 101 games.

"As much as the Rockies have waited years for another homegrown star, they are in such a dire pitching situation that Goodman at least offers them an opportunity to land high-ceiling arms. ... Best fits: Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies, Rangers, Rays."

Goodman would be a good fit for the middle of the order. He has 30 homers and 56 RBIs in 93 games played and has three more seasons of team control left. Plus, he plays a position of need for Boston at catcher. He would be a good fit. The Athletic's Jim Bowden made the case for a deal as well, but the mock trade he put together was far too pricey for Boston to consider.

The fact that Passan and McDaniel also mentioned Boston as a fit for Goodman certainly adds more fuel to the fire. If an American League East bidding war pops up, that would only add another storyline to the deadline. In recent memory, two big-name players the Red Sox and Yankees both heavily pursued were Juan Soto, who neither signed, and Max Fried, who picked the Yankees. Things worked out for Boston, though. After Fried picked the Yankees, Boston went out and got Garrett Crochet before the 2025 season.

The Rays are in first place in the American League East, but the standings have tightened. The Rays have a two-game lead over the Yankees, and a 6 1/2 game-lead over Boston. The deadline could realistically play a big role in who ultimately wins the division. Goodman is the type of player who could shift the race himself. It's interesting that all three were linked to him by the league's most prominent insider. Now, we just have to see if any of the three can actually go out and get him.