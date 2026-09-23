Red Sox-Cubs Plan Doubleheader to Beat Looming Nor'Easter Before Playoffs

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan hoping to catch the action between the club and the Chicago Cubs in the final series of the season later in the week at Fenway Park, you're going to need to adjust your plans a bit.

Boston has been scheduled to play a three-game series against the Cubs at Fenway Park from Friday Sep. 25 through Sunday Sep. 27 all season to this point. But with a looming nor'easter expected to rock Boston over the weekend, contingencies have been put in place. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the two sides are planning to play a doubleheader on Friday with the likely season finale to come on Saturday.

"Desperate to finish the regular season, the Red Sox and Cubs are planning to play a doubleheader Friday ahead of a possible nor’easter this weekend in Boston, a league source said," Healey wrote. "If they can get those two games in, it would leave one additional game in the series. The thinking as of Wednesday afternoon was that their best chance would come Saturday, a source said."

Why Do These Games Matter So Much?

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An empty Fenway Park is seen during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

We're talking about two playoff teams here that don't have their seeding locked up just yet. Both the Red Sox and the Cubs are going to be in the playoffs by way of the Wild Card. Right now, the Red Sox have the No. 2 Wild Card spot in the American League and the Cubs have the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Neither of these spots is secured, though.

The Red Sox have the inside track to the No. 2 Wild Card spot, but technically the Chicago White Sox or the Cleveland Guardians could move up and take it. Boston's magic number to clinch it is down to three. The second Boston clinches the No. 2 Wild Card spot, then the games don't necessarily matter any longer.

For the Cubs, the season is going to come down to the wire. The Cubs are in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres. The Cubs have the top spot due to the tiebreaker, but all three teams have 87-70 records. The seeding is very important for Chicago. If it lands the top spot, it will have a home Wild Card series. The No. 2 spot will have to hit the road to face whoever gets the top spot. The No. 3 Wild Card team will have to hit the road and face the NL East champion Atlanta Braves. The best scenario for any of these three teams would be landing the top spot and hosting a playoff series, which is why these games are likely going to be very important for Chicago and need to be played.

What's The Weather Looking Like?

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Bad. Definitely bad. The weekend in Boston is projected to be full of rainstorms and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, per Weather.com. Certainly not the type of weather to play baseball in, to say the least.