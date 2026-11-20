Last offseason, the Boston Red Sox were looking for pitching and acquired flamethrower Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates to fill a gap.

Unfortunately, he only was able to appear in one game with the organization, though. Oviedo lost out on an Opening Day rotation spot as Connelly Early beat him out. Oviedo appeared in one game out of the bullpen and got hurt and didn't appear in another game with the organization. And now he will not appear in another one. On Friday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that Boston is cutting ties with Oviedo and trading him to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring pitcher Johan Oviedo in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray wrote.

Johan Oviedo Is Heading To Arizona

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In exchange for Oviedo, the Red Sox are reportedly getting High-A lefty Luke Dotson and a player to be named later in return, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic/azcentral sports.

Dotson is an intriguing hurler to bring to town right now. He's 22 years old and is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.00 ERA in 34 bullpen appearances in High-A across 45 innings pitched. Dotson was selected in the 11th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft out of Mississippi State University. The 2026 campaign was Dotson's first professional season. He began the season in Class-A and moved up to High-A before the campaign came to a close.

Dotson has great size at 6'4'' and 210 pounds with a mid-to-high 90s fastball. At this moment, Dotson doesn't profile as someone who is going to impact the big league bullpen in 2027, but he's an intriguing lottery ticket with big upside.

With that being said, why trade Oviedo now? Reports surfaced indicating that Boston was shopping Oviedo, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck ahead of the deadline to tender contracts. Arguably, it is a bit surprising that Oviedo is gone and the Red Sox didn't get a player ready for the bigs in return. Boston is thin on righties. Sonny Gray signed with the Minnesota Twins and now Oviedo is gone. That leaves Houck, Crawford and Brayan Bello as the most likely right-handed rotation options. With Oviedo gone, that's a clear sign that Boston didn't view him as a legit rotation option for the 2027 season.

Boston has Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and Bello as the most likely rotation options. Then, Houck and Crawford. With Oviedo, Boston arguably should be in the mix for another veteran. We've seen plenty of injuries over the last few years, including to Oviedo. The Red Sox thinned out the rotation. Now, it should be time to add another arm.