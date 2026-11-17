The Boston Red Sox have been busy already this offseason, but it sounds like we could end up seeing some more movement in the very near future.

Boston's biggest addition of the offseason so far has been Jake Bauers. The Red Sox agreed to terms on a four-year deal with Bauers after a successful 2026 season with the Milwaukee Brewers. On top of Bauers, the Red Sox traded lefty Eduardo Rivera to the St. Louis Cardinals and signed veteran catcher Riley Adams to a minor league deal, among other moves. Now, it sounds like Boston is shopping three starters ahead of the Nov. 20 non-tender deadline, per WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"Hearing Red Sox are exploring interest for pitchers such as [Tanner Houck], [Kutter Crawford], [Johan Oviedo] leading up to Friday’s non-tender decision day," Bradford wrote.

Who Should Boston Move?

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Of these three names, Crawford is the least surprising and Oviedo is arguably the most surprising. When it comes to Crawford, he hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2024 due to injuries. If there were someone to non-tender to free up even a little bit of cash, Crawford would make sense. But there also could very well be a team out there willing to bet on his upside. Crawford has two seasons of control left.

Both Houck and Oviedo have just one season of team control left in 2027. Houck missed all of the 2026 season, aside from one appearance during the regular season finale. Oviedo also made just one appearance for Boston after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates this last offseason. Houck is projected to make over $4 million in arbitration, whereas Oviedo is projected to make under $2 million, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Houck is a former All-Star with a 4.00 career ERA in 114 total appearances since 2020. Oviedo has a 4.29 career ERA in just 82 total appearances since 2020. The reason why Oviedo arguably would be more surprising to see go is that he's likely to be cheaper and the Red Sox paid a pretty penny for him last offseason. Initially, the former Pirates flamethrower was expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, but he was beaten out by Connelly Early. Still, he's 28 years old vs. Houck being 30 years old. Houck has a better track record and likely would bring a better return back between the two. With few right-handed options, the Red Sox shouldn't cut ties with all three.

Beyond these three, Boston's top right-handed option for the rotation right now is Brayan Bello. You need depth just in case injuries pop up, like they did over the last few years with Crawford, Houck and Oviedo. While this is the case, the Red Sox are shopping right now and changes could be coming.