The Boston Red Sox aren't cutting ties with a fan favorite after all, despite rumors and speculation that it could've been the case.

Utility man and lefty masher Romy Gonzalez has been a player who has been on the bubble ahead of the deadline for clubs to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo listed Gonzalez as one of four players who were at risk of being non-tendered ahead of the Friday deadline. In October, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam also reported that Gonzalez was a player on the bubble. While this is the case, the Red Sox announced on Friday that they agreed to terms on deals with four arbitration-eligible players for the 2027 season, including Gonzalez.

"The Red Sox have agreed to terms with four players on one-year contracts for the 2027 season: INF Andruw Monasterio; OFs Jahmai Jones and Eli White; and INF/OF Romy Gonzalez," the Red Sox announced.

Romy Gonzalez Is Staying For Now

WooSox second baseman Romy Gonzalez bats June 24 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably, it wasn't shocking that Gonzalez was viewed as a non-tender candidate and it is a bit surprising that he was tendered a deal, especially with Jones, White and Monasterio all getting deals as well.

When it comes to Gonzalez, he certainly hits lefties very well. There's no denying that fact. But he played in just 19 games in the majors in 2026 and there really isn't a clear path to playing time in the majors right now.

In 2025, Gonzalez played in 96 games with Boston and slashed .305/.343/.483 with nine home runs, 53 RBIs, six stolen bases and 23 doubles. That season, he got most of his playing time at first base (58 games) and his second-most time at second base. There isn't a path to first base time right now with Willson Contreras and Jake Bauers in line for the spot. Curtis Mead is in line to be the starting second baseman for Boston, unless Franklin Arias wins a job out of camp. Also, let's not forget about Nick Sogard, who was great down the stretch in 2026. Plus, Monasterio is sticking around.

When it comes to the idea of being a lefty killer, that has value. But Gonzalez isn't the only one in Boston. Jones was the Red Sox's lefty masher down the stretch when Gonzalez was down in Triple-A. Boston is keeping Jones around too.

So, the idea of a non-tender would've made sense. But that doesn't mean that more changes won't come. When Spring Training rolls around, there will be roster competitions all over the place. The only explanation for keeping all of these guys is that there will be a roster competition in camp. It would be surprising to see all of these guys in the organization still when Opening Day arrives. So, for now, all these guys, including Gonzalez, are staying. The next step will be seeing how the roster battles pan out in camp.