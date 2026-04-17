Red Sox Don’t Need Outside Help to Add Offense, Bullpen Depth

The Boston Red Sox are 7-11 on the season so far, but that's not a reason for fans to panic yet.

Boston has enough starting pitching to get through pretty much any injury, unless something crazy happens like four or five guys going down at the same time. The offense has elite talent, including Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and others. Trevor Story is heating up, for example. Story has 17 RBIs already this season, despite batting .208.

Right when Boston moved Story out of the No. 2 hole, he has seen his production significantly increase. Anthony has been starting slow, but his advanced metrics are great, which is a sign of a breakout to come. Ceddanne Rafaela has been quietly great offensively. He's batting .300 and has shown significantly better plate discipline and has a .386 on-base percentage right now. Last year, he finished the season with a .295 on-base percentage. Masataka Yoshida has been great. Jarren Duran hasn't gotten going yet. All of this is to say, the offense will come.

But if the club continues to struggle in the standings, there are guys down in the minors who fans should be watching closely over the course of the season.

Mikey Romero — Infielder

Mar 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Mikey Romero (72) doubles against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Romero is a former first-round pick down in Triple-A right now playing well at just 22 years old. He has seen time at second base and third base and is slashing .262/.329/.393 with one homer and 11 RBIs. Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin are Boston's starters at second base and third base, but neither is batting over .188. Andruw Monasterio is getting some really good at-bats right now and is hitting .263. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has started to turn a corner and is hitting .222 right now.

If Romero wants to make the jump to the big leagues, he needs to either play so well that the Red Sox can't justify keeping him down in the minors, an injury to pop up, or maybe even pick up another position. With Triston Casas injured, there isn't a top of first base depth for the club right now. If he could play first base as well, it would only help his case.

Jake Bennett — Pitcher

Mar 3, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches in the first inning against the Puerto Rico. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The lefty got a lot of buzz throughout Spring Training with his blistering fastball and sky-high potential. He's Boston's No. 7 prospect and if he were in the bullpen, he'd arguably be among the top options for Boston right now. Boston has kept him stretched out as a starter down in Triple-A and he has a 0.68 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched. That's very good production. The Red Sox lost Johan Oviedo to the Injured List, who was the team's long man out of the bullpen at the time.

If Bennett keeps pitching the way he has, the club should consider a shift if they want another long man in the bullpen. Payton Tolle is down in Triple-A as rotation depth with Patrick Sandoval working his way back as well. Kutter Crawford was on a rehab assignment, but it had to be paused. Hopefully, he's back soon as well. But if the Red Sox eventually have Tolle, Sandoval and Crawford all ready as depth options down in Triple-A, it would make moving Bennett to the bullpen easier.

Kristian Campbell — Outfielder

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Campbell technically graduated from prospect status last season, but let's not forget about him. He was ranked ahead of Mayer as a prospect last year at this time and made his big league debut before Anthony and Mayer. He has sky-high potential. So far this season, he is slashing .246/.357/.351 with one homer and eight RBIs at Triple-A Worcester. He has also only seen time in the outfield and as DH. Right now, there isn't room in the outfield. But if his bat can heat up like we all saw it do last year, at some point he'll help this club. The faster his bat heats up, the quicker he'll get a promotion.