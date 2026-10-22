Red Sox Emerge as Potential Suitor for Coveted Japanese Slugger

The Boston Red Sox's lineup had some holes at times throughout the 2026 season, thanks in large part due to injuries.

Heading into the 2027 campaign, Boston has what it takes to contend on paper, but it could still use some more power. Again, in 2026, we saw flashes of greatness from the Red Sox. But we also saw a team that struggled over the first few months of the season when they couldn't score runs. By adding Adley Rutschman and Curtis Mead ahead of the trade deadline, Boston brought guys to town to try to help down the stretch and also who are under contract for the 2027 season as well. These two will play major roles in 2027, to say the least. But, again, Boston could use another bat.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made an intriguing suggestion and listed Boston as an "honorable mention" for NPB Triple Crown winner Teruaki Sato.

The Boston Red Sox Should Consider Teruaki Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Boston Red Sox: Giving Masataka Yoshida a five-year, $90M contract hasn't particularly gone according to plan for Boston. But is that going to deter them from signing the next star slugger from Japan? After scoring two runs in their embarrassing exit from the wild card round? They might prioritize Randy Arozarena, but they're at least going to kick the tires on signing Sato," Miller wrote.

In 2026, Sato led the NPB Central League with a .306 batting average, 39 home runs and 106 RBIs in 143 games played. Sato hasn't gotten the same level of buzz as guys like Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki, but Boston should be paying attention. Arguably, Sato actually is more interesting than either Arozarena or Suzuki. Both Arozarena and Suzuki are going to be 32 years old when the 2027 season kicks off. Sato will be 28 years old. That already makes him intriguing.

The expectation is that Sato will be posted this winter by the Tigers. Last offseason, Munetaka Murakami got a two-year, $34 million deal from the Chicago White Sox. Kazuma Okamoto got a four-year, $60 million deal from the Toronto Blue Jays. If Sato falls in the range of either of those deals, he'll be cheaper than Arozarena with potentially more long-term upside. Arozarena is someone who could end up getting a deal in the nine-figure range.

With Sato, he can play third base, the outfield, or simply be a designated hitter. For Boston, the role that would make the most sense is DH. When it comes to Sato, he has immense talent. The most important thing here will be market value. If he falls in the range that Murakami and Okamoto got, Boston should be all over him. A year from now, Sato will look like a steal.