Red Sox Fan Favorite Expected Back in Boston for 2027 Season

The Boston Red Sox have built a juggernaut of a bullpen.

Right now, the Red Sox have the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.14. The New York Yankees currently are leading baseball with a 3.04 bullpen ERA. The Red Sox had the top spot for most of the season, but were recently passed by the Yankees. But that could change once again before the regular season comes to an end.

For the Red Sox, the two guys who have led the charge over the last two years are the ageless flamethrower Aroldis Chapman, as well as setup man Garrett Whitlock. Right now, Chapman has a 2.03 ERA and a 65-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 2/3 innings pitched. Plus, the big lefty has 33 saves on the season so far. Whitlock, on the other hand, has a 1.88 ERA and a ridiculous 54-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings pitched.

Arguably, there isn't a better setup man in baseball right now. Whitlock is the top dog.

Garrett Whitlock Has Been Great

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whitlock has spent his entire six-year big league career in Boston to this point, and fortunately that trend is likely to continue into 2027. Whitlock signed a four-year, $18.75 million deal with Boston ahead of the 2023 season with two club options. The 2026 season is the fouth year of the deal and the first club option will pop up afterward, meaning Boston will have to determine whether or not it wants to exercise the option. If the Red Sox do, Whitlock will get a raise to $8.25 million. Unsurprisingly, the current expectation is that the Red Sox will, in fact, pick up the option.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column with early intel ahead of the offseason. Passan shared a list of 10 players whose club options are likely to be picked up. Whitlock was the lone Boston representative on the list. A few other guys who were on the same list were Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Nick Pivetta of the San Diego Padres and Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins.

This should be considered a no-brainer. The Red Sox should absolutely pick up Whitlock's option and keep one of the game's most dominant bullpens together. Chapman had a vesting option in his deal for the 2027 season that would be confirmed with 40 inings pitched and a passed physical at the end of the year. He already reached the innings threshold, now he just has to pass a physical.

The Red Sox have had plenty of success with Chapman and Whitlock in the back of the bullpen. It seems like another year together is coming.