Red Sox’s Sonny Gray Era Could Be Very Short-Lived

When all is said and done on the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the Boston Red Sox's trade to acquire Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals is going to go down as one of the very best moves of the year.

When the Red Sox landed Gray, they were searching for a new No. 2 starter to slot in behind Garrett Crochet. At the time the deal was initially announced, there was a part of the Red Sox's fanbase that questioned the move and whether the righty could be a legit No. 2 starter for a playoff team at this time in his career. Well, they were right to question whether he would just be a No. 2 because he hasn't been. Gray has been a legit No. 1 ace on a World Series contender. That's how good he's been and why this deal will be looked at favorably.

Gray has made 26 starts in a Red Sox uniform this season and it has potentially been the best season of his career to this point. Gray has a 17-4 record to go along with a 2.69 ERA and a 135-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 150 2/3 innings pitched. He's leading the league with his 17 wins and has simply been incredible for Boston. When Crochet got hurt, it seemed like the Red Sox were in trouble in the rotation. Instead, Gray stepped up and should be in the mix for the Cy Young Award this season.

Sonny Gray Is Up In The Air

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a perfect world, Gray will be taking the hill for Boston beyond just the 2026 campaign. But there are questions there. Gray has a $30 million mutual option that surely won't be picked up. That's nothing towards Gray. It's just that mutual options almost never get picked up. But that's not all. On Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared a column and included in it were comments from Gray about his future in Major League Baseball in general.

Gray made it clear that if his family wants him to hang up his cleats and come home, he will absolutely do that.

"I'll be done in a heartbeat," Gray told Speier.

Now, of course, Gray didn't guarantee that he will be calling it quits. But he did say there would be no better way to go out than by finishing a special season with Boston.

"We'll see what the future holds for me," he continued. "But if this is it, no better way to go out and try to do something special here the next couple months."

For the Red Sox's sake, it would be amazing to find a way to get some sort of extension, and avoid the mutual option altogether. But, obviously, there's more than just baseball here. Gray is 36 years old and is a 14-year big league veteran. He has a family of his own and the 162-game marathon of a season, plus Spring Training takes guys away for a long time. Whatever Gray decides to do, he has been amazing for Boston. The Red Sox would be lucky to have him for another go in 2027.