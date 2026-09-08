Red Sox Have an Unlikely Path to Jump Past Yankees, Rays

The Boston Red Sox are once-again red-hot and have a lot to play for over the next few weeks.

Right now, Boston is riding a five-game winning streak and sitting at 80-65 on the season. The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East and have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have the top spot in the American League East and the best record in the American League. The New York Yankees are in second place in the American League East and currently have the top Wild Card spot, although they are just two games ahead of the Red Sox.

Between now and Sep. 27, the Red Sox have 17 games left to go with matchups coming against the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and the Chicago Cubs. The Rays and Yankees both have 19 games left.

The Red Sox Can Still Move Up

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) addresses the media against the Miami Marlins before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Red Sox are six games behind the Rays with three more games between the two rivals. Boston is two games behind the Yankees, but doesn't have another regular season matchup and has already lost the season series. When it comes to Tampa Bay, the Red Sox still have a chance at the tiebreaker. Boston and Tampa Bay are 5-5 against one another. The tiebreaker will be determined in the three-game set from Sep. 18 through Sep. 20.

If the Red Sox want to move up in the standings, they're going to need a lot of help. If the Red Sox went 10-7 in their final 17 games. They would need the Rays to go 5-14 in their final 19 games just to tie things up in the standings. Then, in that scenario, the Red Sox would need to win the tiebreaker as well. If the Red Sox went 17-0, the Rays would need to go 12-7 in their final 19 for the two sides to finish tied in the standings. So, Boston needs five more wins than the Rays down the stretch, plus the tiebreaker to get ahead.

When it comes to New York, the Red Sox need to finish at least a game ahead in order to move up. New York has a two-game lead, plus the tiebreaker. If the Red Sox and Yankees finish with the same record, New York will finish ahead in the standings. If the Red Sox were to go 10-7 over their last 17 games, Boston would need New York to finish no better than 8-11 in their final 19, for example.

The Red Sox's dream of moving up isn't dead. The idea of catching the Rays for the top spot in the AL East is certainly unlikely. But moving past New York wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world. The Red Sox need help, but everything is still on the table.