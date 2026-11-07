Red Sox Fans Now Need to 'Keep an Eye' on Japanese Ace Kaima Taira

Could the Boston Red Sox end up making a splash in the international market this winter?

Well, MLB.com's Ian Browne raised some eyebrows and told Boston fans to "keep an eye" on Seibu Lions ace Kaima Taira as the offseason starts to heat up.

"On the international front, keep an eye on Kaima Taira, the righty who was recently posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions," Browne wrote. "Taira is known for his fastball, and has plenty of experience as both a starter and reliever."

Who Is Kaima Taira?

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Taira is a 26-year-old right-handed flamethrower from Japan. He has been pitching professionally since 2018 as a member of the Lions. In his professional career, he has bounced between the bullpen and in the rotation and has appeared in 351 total games. In his career, Taira has a 1.85 ERA in 633 2/3 innings pitched.

On a micro level, Taira was elite in 2026 with the Lions. He logged a 1.36 ERA and a 141-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 appearances across 146 innings pitched. It was just the second time in his professional career that he topped 100 or more innings in a season.

Taira is listed at 5'8'' and 209 pounds and his best pitch is his fastball, which he can run up to 100 miles per hour. Also, he features an "outlier extension" for his height, which is especially interesting for the Red Sox because they have put a specific focus on high-extension guys with Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey leading the charge.

How Would Kaima Taira Fit Boston?

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Again, the extension stands out for Boston. If you look at the club's top pitching targets over the last few years, they all have high extension in common, which works in Taira's favor.

If the Red Sox signed the 26-year-old, he would slot in right away as a righty in a lefty-dominated Boston starting rotation. Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett all seem like locks for the rotation. Of the group, Bennett is the only one who seemingly could be at risk if Boston wanted to roll with two righties in the rotation.

Regardless, Taira would immediately slot in as a back-of-the-rotation starter with the upside to be much more. Him and Brayan Bello would be Boston's top two right-handed starters with Tanner Houck next up. At the end of the day, Boston should at least take a meeting with Taira and see what the ultimate price tag will be.