Red Sox Could Cut Ties With Brayan Bello After Odd 2026 Season

One of the Boston Red Sox's key arms from the 2026 season is out of the organization in free agency right now in Sonny Gray. At this moment, it's too early to know if Gray will return, although it seems unlikely. He's not the only hurler from the 2026 season who's a bit up in the air right now.

The same can be said about fellow righty Brayan Bello. Unlike Gray, Bello is under contract right now. He has three more seasons left on his deal, plus a 2030 club option. But he had a rollercoaster 2026 season and MassLive.com's Sean McAdam made it sound like there's a chance Boston could cut ties with him this winter by way of a trade on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.

"Yeah, absolutely," McAdam said when asked if he thinks Bello is a trade candidate. "I didn't really think about him as somebody that they would move, but he clearly is not untouchable. I think they would listen ... I don't know that they're actively looking to move him or that's part of their strategy, but I can say that they would not hang up the phone if someone wanted to talk about Brayan Bello."

Brayan Bello could be a Red Sox trade candidate this winter, per @Sean_McAdam.



On MassLive's Fenway Rundown, McAdam said Bello "clearly is not untouchable."



"I don't know that they're actively looking to move him or that's part of their strategy, but I can say that they would… pic.twitter.com/begXuJePGd — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 4, 2026

Why Trade Brayan Bello?

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brayan Bello (66) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This doesn't mean that Boston is actively shopping Bello at this point. But McAdam specifically said that he isn't untouchable and the Red Sox wouldn't necessarily hang up the phone if a team calls about him.

If the Red Sox were to trade Bello this winter, it likely would be because of his inconsistent 2026 season. It was a major story over the first few months of the season that Bello mightily struggled if he started a game, but was almost unhittable if he came in behind an opener. He even was demoted down to Triple-A at one point as well, although he was better down the stretch. His final two appearances of the regular season were starts and he had a 0.75 ERA (one run allowed in 12 innings pitched). So, he ended the regular season on a high note. But what version of him will Boston get in 2027?

In 2025, he had a 3.35 ERA in 29 appearances, including 28 starts. In 2026, he finished the season with a 4.33 ERA, but his role was all over the place. That's why it makes sense to at least listen. He's 27 years old with years of control left. If the Red Sox were to move him, they could likely get a solid return and then turn around and find a more proven option.

Why Avoid A Brayan Bello Deal?

Aug 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, if the Red Sox can get Bello back into a consistent role in the starting rotation, there's no denying his talent. When Bello is at his best, he's electric. We saw that out of the bullpen in 2026 and in his final few starts of the campaign.

In 2025, he was Boston's No. 2 starter down the stretch and was a big reason why Boston even made it to the playoffs in the first place. The price of pitching is on the rise and Bello is already under contract for the next few years. If Boston can get him past whatever led to the discrepancy in his performance in the rotation and bullpen, he still can be a long-term piece for the organization.

What Should Boston Do?

Jul 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the Red Sox shouldn't cut ties with Bello simply because of the inconsistent 2026 season. The talent is there and he already has a great contract. The Red Sox's rotation is lefty-heavy right now with Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. The Red Sox need at least one righty and Bello is the best internal option. He'd be a very solid No. 2 or No. 3 in a rotation right now with upside for more. If he's Boston's No. 5 starter, that's a luxury.

It would be for the best if Bello is still on the Red Sox's roster in 2026, unless there is a blockbuster deal to be had. If the Red Sox could get someone like Elly De La Cruz or CJ Abrams and Bello needs to be included in a deal, okay. No problem there. But Boston shouldn't simply cut ties with Bello just because. His contract is too good.