Red Sox Floated for Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox have the means to make a splash in the trade market.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has publicly said that the club is taking a look at the trade market already and talking to teams. While this is the case, he acknowledged that it's difficult at this time of the year for a club to make a deal that moves the needle in large part because the standings are bunched together.

As we inch closer and closer to the Aug. 3 trade deadline, things will get a bit easier as teams fall out of playoff contention. On that note, Boston could always dig itself a bigger hole in the standings between now and Aug. 3. If that's the case, the idea of adding will be a moot point. As things stand, the Red Sox should only be thinking of ways to add, especially with the 2027 season uncertain.

Should The Red Sox Call The Nationals?

Jun 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) flashes a smile after a base hit against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

If the Red Sox are going to add, it can't just be some sort of piece around the edges. Boston needs a bat that could come in and deliver results in the middle of the order from Day 1. That's what the team is lacking right now. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller dropped a story with various "bold" predictions for the upcoming trade deadline and predicted that Boston will add an infielder. Of the names mentioned by Miller, the one that stands out the most and would be a dream addition is Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

"The big fish is Washington's CJ Abrams, except the Nationals have won 20 of their last 33 and maybe won't be deadline sellers for the first time since 2020? With that pitching staff, though, it still feels like fools' gold," Miller wrote. "At any rate, none of the forecasting models even have Washington at 20 percent odds of making the postseason. And if Abrams is available, Boston may well be his next home."



Abrams is a player we have pitched for Boston as well. He's a 25-year-old All-Star slashing .294/.389/.537 with a .926 OPS, 12 homers, and 47 RBIs in 60 games played. He also has two more seasons of control left after the 2026 season. If the Nationals make him available, he would be the perfect target for Boston. But the Nationals are 31-30. That's the problem for Boston. The Red Sox are 25-33. The Nationals have been better so far this season. Between now and Aug. 3, hopefully things shift.